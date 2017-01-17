Marillion: (L-R): Mark Kelly (keyboards), Ian Mosley (drums), Steve Hogarth (vocals, keys), Steven Rothery (guitar), Pete Trewavas (bass). Photo by Freddy Billqvis.

Marillion express ‘F.E.A.R.’

U.K. proggers are more concerned about world crisis than the future of progressive music, thus the new album, “F.E.A.R.”

Read Full Story

Recent Articles

Johnny Winter’s “Second Winter” chases down three sides

second-winter

Johnny quickly followed his debut with an album that most fans consider his best, “Second Winter.”

Posted in Blogs, Vinyl Finds

Win an autographed copy of new Dave Hearn CD

davehearn3

Win an autographed copy of “Mystery Train,” the new CD from Dave Hearn of the Hawks.

Posted in giveaway, News

Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 90

Goldmine HOF90

Goldmine Magazine’s latest set of Hall of Fame inductees includes the man who put the bomp in the bomp. bomp, bomp, his songwriting spouse and the other half of the Gamble-Huff duo

Posted in Artist News, Blogs, Goldmine Hall of Fame, Goldmine Hall of Fame Articles, Great Blogs Of Fire, News

Get a Goldmine discount on the Stones Backstage

GM0317PG055

The photography book “Backstage: The Rolling Stones” by Gered Mankowitz is available to Goldmine readers for a limited period with a 25% discount!

Posted in Artist News, News

A real blues Rush

Bobby-Rush_PorcupineMeat_COVER_master

Goldmine gets some sage advice from bluesman Bobby Rush.

Posted in Articles

CD Review: “International Pop Overthrow, Vol. 19”

R-8984432-1472757849-3414_jpeg

For close to two decades now, pop savant David Bash has been in charge of the International Pop Overthrow festival music, and also curates a CD for it each year.

Posted in Blogs, Power Pop Plus

Popular Blogs

Spin Cycle blog Everything Else Is Noise

Filled With Sound

Goldmine_Borack

Indie Showcase