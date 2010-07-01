Elvis Presley vinyl giveaway!
Enter to win a copy of “The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” from Sony Legacy.Read Full Story
Reviews, Reviews, and More Reviews! 2016 Wrapup
It’s been awhile since I’ve offered any of my bullheaded musical opinions around these parts; it’s been a hectic/jam-packed/stressful three months or so for me, mainly due to a deadline I had to meet for my next book, as well …
Goldmine Record Show Calendar, Jan. 2017 update
Here is a listing of upcoming records shows and events, including the Albany Record Riot on Jan. 29 and Music Expos Record Show on Jan. 8.
Win the new album from Jack Tempchin
Win an autographed copy of “One More Song” (on Blue Elan records) the latest album from Jack Tempchin.
Review: The Who – “My Generation” box set
This reissue of The Who’s explosive 1965 debut album, “My Generation,” is quite spectacular. It captures the Shepherd’s Bush-based quartet as they were morphing from an R&B cover band to the Mod band.
A look back at cool rootsy releases during 2016
by Bruce Sylvester Hmm. Tis the season to be reminiscing about cool discs that came our way over the course of 2016 – some by stars, some by people who aren’t well known at all. The year began with Lucinda …
Review: Action Time Vision – Independent UK Punk 1977-1979
various Action Time Vision – A Story of Independent UK Punk 1976-1979 (Cherry Red) Strange, but true. The most telling observation on the post-punk passage of time is the scene in the video for Shampoo’s “Trouble.” A middle-aged dad is …