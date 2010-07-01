best-of-2016

The best of 2016

The best of music (by genre), books and movies in 2016

Read Full Story

Recent Articles

Review: The Who – “My Generation” box set

The Who My Generation Super Deluxe 3D Product Shot

This reissue of The Who’s explosive 1965 debut album, “My Generation,” is quite spectacular. It captures the Shepherd’s Bush-based quartet as they were morphing from an R&B cover band to the Mod band.

Posted in Box Set Reviews, Reviews

A look back at cool rootsy releases during 2016

710doawvil-_sl1500_

by Bruce Sylvester Hmm. Tis the season to be reminiscing about cool discs that came our way over the course of 2016 – some by stars, some by people who aren’t well known at all. The year began with Lucinda …

Posted in American Back Roads

Review: Action Time Vision – Independent UK Punk 1977-1979

1

various Action Time Vision – A Story of Independent UK Punk 1976-1979 (Cherry Red) Strange, but true. The most telling observation on the post-punk passage of time is the scene in the video for Shampoo’s “Trouble.”  A middle-aged dad is …

Posted in Album Reviews, Box Set Reviews, Spin Cycle, Spin Cycle

Ho Ho Ho! Santa Claus Is Back In Town

Christmas vintage record player

Santa Claus’ history in Christmas music is laid out in detail.

Posted in Articles

A look behind the Kiss Kruise with Sixthman

2016_kiss-key-web-360x360

The Sixthman cruise company explains the appeal of themed music cruises, especially this year’s KISS Kruise VI, “Creatures of the Deep.”

Posted in Articles

A Bolton beginning

michael-bolton-album-cover-1983

Michael Bolton began as an entirely different kind of artist.

Posted in Blogs, Vinyl Finds

Popular Blogs

Spin Cycle blog Everything Else Is Noise

Filled With Sound

Goldmine_Borack

Indie Showcase