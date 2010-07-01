elvis-vinyl

Elvis Presley vinyl giveaway!

Enter to win a copy of “The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” from Sony Legacy.

Read Full Story

Recent Articles

Reviews, Reviews, and More Reviews! 2016 Wrapup

It’s been awhile since I’ve offered any of my bullheaded musical opinions around these parts; it’s been a hectic/jam-packed/stressful three months or so for me, mainly due to a deadline I had to meet for my next book, as well …

Posted in Blogs, Power Pop Plus

Goldmine Record Show Calendar, Jan. 2017 update

record-shows

Here is a listing of upcoming records shows and events, including the Albany Record Riot on Jan. 29 and Music Expos Record Show on Jan. 8.

Posted in Collector Resources, News, Record Show Calendar

Win the new album from Jack Tempchin

tempchin1moresong-cover-by-joelpiper

Win an autographed copy of “One More Song” (on Blue Elan records) the latest album from Jack Tempchin.

Posted in Articles, giveaway, News

Review: The Who – “My Generation” box set

The Who My Generation Super Deluxe 3D Product Shot

This reissue of The Who’s explosive 1965 debut album, “My Generation,” is quite spectacular. It captures the Shepherd’s Bush-based quartet as they were morphing from an R&B cover band to the Mod band.

Posted in Box Set Reviews, Reviews

A look back at cool rootsy releases during 2016

710doawvil-_sl1500_

by Bruce Sylvester Hmm. Tis the season to be reminiscing about cool discs that came our way over the course of 2016 – some by stars, some by people who aren’t well known at all. The year began with Lucinda …

Posted in American Back Roads

Review: Action Time Vision – Independent UK Punk 1977-1979

1

various Action Time Vision – A Story of Independent UK Punk 1976-1979 (Cherry Red) Strange, but true. The most telling observation on the post-punk passage of time is the scene in the video for Shampoo’s “Trouble.”  A middle-aged dad is …

Posted in Album Reviews, Box Set Reviews, Spin Cycle, Spin Cycle

Popular Blogs

Spin Cycle blog Everything Else Is Noise

Filled With Sound

Goldmine_Borack

Indie Showcase