The best of music (by genre), books and movies in 2016 ►

Recent Articles

This reissue of The Who’s explosive 1965 debut album, “My Generation,” is quite spectacular. It captures the Shepherd’s Bush-based quartet as they were morphing from an R&B cover band to the Mod band. ►

by Bruce Sylvester Hmm. Tis the season to be reminiscing about cool discs that came our way over the course of 2016 – some by stars, some by people who aren’t well known at all. The year began with Lucinda … ►

various Action Time Vision – A Story of Independent UK Punk 1976-1979 (Cherry Red) Strange, but true. The most telling observation on the post-punk passage of time is the scene in the video for Shampoo’s “Trouble.” A middle-aged dad is … ►