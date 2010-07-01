The best of 2016
The best of music (by genre), books and movies in 2016Read Full Story
Recent Articles
Review: The Who – “My Generation” box set
This reissue of The Who’s explosive 1965 debut album, “My Generation,” is quite spectacular. It captures the Shepherd’s Bush-based quartet as they were morphing from an R&B cover band to the Mod band.
A look back at cool rootsy releases during 2016
by Bruce Sylvester Hmm. Tis the season to be reminiscing about cool discs that came our way over the course of 2016 – some by stars, some by people who aren’t well known at all. The year began with Lucinda …
Review: Action Time Vision – Independent UK Punk 1977-1979
various Action Time Vision – A Story of Independent UK Punk 1976-1979 (Cherry Red) Strange, but true. The most telling observation on the post-punk passage of time is the scene in the video for Shampoo’s “Trouble.” A middle-aged dad is …
Ho Ho Ho! Santa Claus Is Back In Town
Santa Claus’ history in Christmas music is laid out in detail.
A look behind the Kiss Kruise with Sixthman
The Sixthman cruise company explains the appeal of themed music cruises, especially this year’s KISS Kruise VI, “Creatures of the Deep.”
A Bolton beginning
Michael Bolton began as an entirely different kind of artist.