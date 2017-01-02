Elvis Presley vinyl giveaway!

The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra presents the iconic artist’s unmistakable voice and most dramatic original performances augmented with lush new orchestral accompaniment. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with acclaimed producers Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, the album spans a variety of musical styles that Elvis embraced, from rock and gospel to country and ballads. Featuring beloved Presley classics along with several surprises, standout tracks include a sultry new version of “A Big Hunk O’ Love,” the glorious “Amazing Grace,” the heartfelt emotion of “Kentucky Rain” and a stunning new take on the classic “Always On My Mind.” The new album is the follow-up to the global phenomenon “If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” released in 2015.

January is Elvis Presley’s birthday month. And we want to celebrate Elvis in a big way! And what better way to do it than with a vinyl giveaway from Goldmine! Goldmine and Sony Legacy have teamed up for a FANtastic Elvis GOLDMINE GIVEAWAY! Enter January 1 to February 15 for a chance to win a 2-LP set of “The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.” All you have to do to enter is put your email address in the box below by February 15 11:59 p.m. You will be immediately entered into the Giveaway and as a bonus you will receive Goldmine’s informative weekly eNewsletter (collecting news/tips and exclusive articles and interviews with your favorite classic artists). The winner will be randomly drawn on or about February 16.