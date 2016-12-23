Goldmine’s holiday gift guide

If you are holiday shopping for a fellow music collector (or yourself), here are the picks Goldmine recommends over all others.

Freddie Mercury

“Messenger of the Gods”

“Freddie Mercury: Messenger Of The Gods – The Singles,” released by Hollywood Records in North America, is a beautiful box set featuring 13 colored 7-inch singles on vinyl with a booklet featuring unpublished photos of the ultimate frontman with the gigantic voice. Blue, orange, red, pink, yellow … Mercury would have loved any fan’s listening pleasure to be this colorful. “Messenger Of The Gods”also contains two posthumous singles, “In My Defence” and “Living On My Own” (No More Brothers Radio Mix), the latter of which became Freddie’s first solo No. 1 and was the biggest selling European single of the year in 1993. Retail: $159.99.

Otis Redding

“Live At The Whisky A Go Go”

“Otis Redding – Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings,” is a 6-CD collection of Redding’s entire historic performances over three nights at the famed Sunset Strip club, available on Stax Records, an imprint of Concord Bicycle Music. Seven wonderfully energetic musical sets, recorded Friday, April 8th to Sunday, April 10th, 1966 include all the singer’s popular songs of the time. Several of these recordings — all remixed and remastered from the original 4-track analog tapes — are available for the very first time. Collectible poster included. Retail: $48.99.

The Rolling Stones

“The Rolling Stones In Mono”

For the very first time, all the mono studio recordings released by The Rolling Stones in the 1960s will be available in one unique historic collection, “The Rolling Stones In Mono,” on ABKCO. Available as a 15-CD box set and 16-LP vinyl box set, this is a must for any Rolling Stones fan and/or collector (lacquer cutting for vinyl was performed at Abbey Road Studios and all vinyl box sets are numbered and pressed on 180-gram vinyl). The set spans the era between 1963 and 1969 when mono reigned supreme — most rock and pop recordings were originally recorded in mono, with stereo often an afterthought. The original mono recordings were considered of the highest audio quality and had a powerful and very direct impact. “You felt you were in the room … listening to exactly what went down in the studio, no frills, no nothing,” Keith Richards wrote in his autobiography, “Life.”

“The Rolling Stones In Mono” includes both U.S. and U.K. album releases and a new collection of single A & B sides plus E.P. tracks on the bonus disc, “Stray Cats ”

Retail: 15-CD box set, $189.99; 16-LP vinyl box set, $389.99.