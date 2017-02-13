Justin Hayward discography

A selected Justin Hayward discography:

45s

justin-hayward-night-flight-deram=loCOLUMBIA

10799 Forever Autumn/The Fighting Machine 1978 $8.00

DERAM

DR-401 Night Flight/Suitcase 1980 8.00

RED BIRD

Oct-0049 London Is Behind Me/
Day Must Come 1966 30.00

Albums

night-flightDERAM

DRL4801 Night Flight 1980 15.00

DES18073 Songwriter 1977 18.00

EAGLE RECORDS

ER203081 Spirits Of The Western Sky 2013 25.00
— 2-LP, Gatefold

JUSTIN HAYWARD AND JOHN LODGE

THRESHOLD

THS14 [B] Blue Jays 1975 18.00

THSX101 [DJ] Blue Jays 1975 30.00
— Open-end interview with script; used to promote the LP of the same name

