A selected Justin Hayward discography:
45s
COLUMBIA
❑ 10799 Forever Autumn/The Fighting Machine 1978 $8.00
DERAM
❑ DR-401 Night Flight/Suitcase 1980 8.00
RED BIRD
❑ Oct-0049 London Is Behind Me/
Day Must Come 1966 30.00
Albums
DERAM
❑ DRL4801 Night Flight 1980 15.00
❑ DES18073 Songwriter 1977 18.00
EAGLE RECORDS
❑ ER203081 Spirits Of The Western Sky 2013 25.00
— 2-LP, Gatefold
JUSTIN HAYWARD AND JOHN LODGE
THRESHOLD
❑ THS14 [B] Blue Jays 1975 18.00
❑ THSX101 [DJ] Blue Jays 1975 30.00
— Open-end interview with script; used to promote the LP of the same name
