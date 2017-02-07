KISS album discography

Posted in Articles, Collector Resources | Tags: ,
|

The following is a selected discography of KISS albums from Goldmine’s Standard Catalog of American Records.

CASABLANCA

Kiss-AliveNBLP7020 Alive! 1975 40.00
—Dark blue labels; with booklet

NBLP7020 Alive! 1976 25.00
—Tan labels with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

NBLP7020 Alive! 1977 18.00
—Tan labels with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

822780-1 Alive! 1984 12.00
—Reissue

NBLP7076 Alive II 1977 18.00
—Without inserts

822781-1 Alive II 1984 12.00
—Reissue

NB20128 [DJ] A Taste of Platinum 1978 50.00
—Promo-only sampler from Double Platinum

NBLP7270 Creatures of the Night 1982 40.00
—Original version has band with makeup

824154-1 Creatures of the Night 1984 10.00
—Reissue; band without its makeup on cover

NBLP7025 Destroyer 1976 30.00
—Dark blue label

NBLP7025 Destroyer 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

NBLP7025 Destroyer 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

824149-1 Destroyer 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NBLP7100 Double Platinum 1978 40.00
—With “platinum award” cardboard insert and “Double Platinum Kiss Gear” order form

NBLP7100 Double Platinum 1978 18.00
—Without inserts

824155-1 Double Platinum 1984 12.00
—Reissue

NBLP7016 Dressed to Kill 1975 30.00
—Dark blue label

NBLP7016 Dressed to Kill 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

824148-1 Dressed to Kill 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NBLP7152 Dynasty 1979 18.00
—With poster and merchandise order form

NBLP7152 Dynasty 1979 12.00
—With neither poster nor order form

812770-1 Dynasty 1983 10.00
—Reissue

NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1974 30.00
—Dark blue label

NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

824147-1 Hotter Than Hell 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NB9001 Kiss 1974 80.00
—First Warner Bros.-distributed version does NOT have “Kissin’ Time

NBLP7001 Kiss 1974 30.00
—All renumbered versions have “Kissin’ Time”; dark blue label

NBLP7001 Kiss 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

NBLP7001 Kiss 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

824146-1 Kiss 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NB9001 Kiss 1974 50.00
—Second Warner Bros.-distributed version DOES have “Kissin’ Time” on Side 2 (RE-1 on label)

NBLP7225 Kiss Unmasked 1980 12.00
—With neither poster nor order form

NBLP7057 Love Gun 1977 40.00
—with “Hot Goods from the Supply Depot” order form, unpunched-out cardboard gun and “Bang!” sticker. All items must be intact to get top dollar for this.

NBLP7057 Love Gun 1977 15.00
—Without inserts

824151-1 Love Gun 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NBLP7261 Music from The Elder 1981 30.00
—Various editions have paper or plastic innersleeves, lyric sheets, even incorrect track listings on the back cover; no difference in value is noted between variations

824153-1 Music from The Elder 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NB20137 [DJ] Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley 1978 60.00
—Promo-only sampler from the band’s solo albums

NBLP7037 Rock and Roll Over 1976 25.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label; comes with sticker and Kiss Army paraphenalia order form

NBLP7037 Rock and Roll Over 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label, with inserts

824150-1 Rock and Roll Over 1984 10.00
—Reissue

NBLP737 [DJ] Rock and Roll Over Special Edition 1977 120.00
—Five-track sampler from the LP

Kiss ‘76 [DJ] Special Kiss Tour Album 1976 100.00
—Special four-track sampler

NBLP7032 The Originals 1976 100.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label; without extras

NBLP7032 The Originals 1977 100.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label; “Second Printing” on cover; with extras listed above

NBLP7032 The Originals 1977 50.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label; “Second Printing” on cover; without extras

826242-1 Unmasked 1985 10.00
—Reissue

MERCURY

8227801 Alive! 2008 30.00

522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition black vinyl

522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition white vinyl

522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition blue vinyl

522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition red vinyl

822495-1 Animalize 1984 15.00

826099-1 Asylum 1985 12.00

832632-1 Crazy Nights 1987 12.00

832903-1 [PD] Crazy Nights 1987 30.00

792-1 [DJ] First Kiss, Last Licks 1990 100.00
—Promo-only sampler

838913-1 Hot in the Shade 1989 12.00

814297-1 Lick It Up 1983 15.00

528950-1 MTV Unplugged 1996 25.00
—First editions are on black vinyl

836427-1 Smashes, Thrashes and Hits 1988 12.00

836887-1 [PD] Smashes, Thrashes and Hits 1988 30.00

532741-1 You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best!! 1996 25.00

Leave a Reply