KISS album discography

The following is a selected discography of KISS albums from Goldmine’s Standard Catalog of American Records.
CASABLANCA
❑ NBLP7020 Alive! 1975 40.00
—Dark blue labels; with booklet
❑ NBLP7020 Alive! 1976 25.00
—Tan labels with desert scene, “Casablanca” label
❑ NBLP7020 Alive! 1977 18.00
—Tan labels with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label
❑ 822780-1 Alive! 1984 12.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP7076 Alive II 1977 18.00
—Without inserts
❑ 822781-1 Alive II 1984 12.00
—Reissue
❑ NB20128 [DJ] A Taste of Platinum 1978 50.00
—Promo-only sampler from Double Platinum
❑ NBLP7270 Creatures of the Night 1982 40.00
—Original version has band with makeup
❑ 824154-1 Creatures of the Night 1984 10.00
—Reissue; band without its makeup on cover
❑ NBLP7025 Destroyer 1976 30.00
—Dark blue label
❑ NBLP7025 Destroyer 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label
❑ NBLP7025 Destroyer 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label
❑ 824149-1 Destroyer 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP7100 Double Platinum 1978 40.00
—With “platinum award” cardboard insert and “Double Platinum Kiss Gear” order form
❑ NBLP7100 Double Platinum 1978 18.00
—Without inserts
❑ 824155-1 Double Platinum 1984 12.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP7016 Dressed to Kill 1975 30.00
—Dark blue label
❑ NBLP7016 Dressed to Kill 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label
❑ 824148-1 Dressed to Kill 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP7152 Dynasty 1979 18.00
—With poster and merchandise order form
❑ NBLP7152 Dynasty 1979 12.00
—With neither poster nor order form
❑ 812770-1 Dynasty 1983 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1974 30.00
—Dark blue label
❑ NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label
❑ NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label
❑ 824147-1 Hotter Than Hell 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NB9001 Kiss 1974 80.00
—First Warner Bros.-distributed version does NOT have “Kissin’ Time
❑ NBLP7001 Kiss 1974 30.00
—All renumbered versions have “Kissin’ Time”; dark blue label
❑ NBLP7001 Kiss 1976 18.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label
❑ NBLP7001 Kiss 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label
❑ 824146-1 Kiss 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NB9001 Kiss 1974 50.00
—Second Warner Bros.-distributed version DOES have “Kissin’ Time” on Side 2 (RE-1 on label)
❑ NBLP7225 Kiss Unmasked 1980 12.00
—With neither poster nor order form
❑ NBLP7057 Love Gun 1977 40.00
—with “Hot Goods from the Supply Depot” order form, unpunched-out cardboard gun and “Bang!” sticker. All items must be intact to get top dollar for this.
❑ NBLP7057 Love Gun 1977 15.00
—Without inserts
❑ 824151-1 Love Gun 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP7261 Music from The Elder 1981 30.00
—Various editions have paper or plastic innersleeves, lyric sheets, even incorrect track listings on the back cover; no difference in value is noted between variations
❑ 824153-1 Music from The Elder 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NB20137 [DJ] Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley 1978 60.00
—Promo-only sampler from the band’s solo albums
❑ NBLP7037 Rock and Roll Over 1976 25.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label; comes with sticker and Kiss Army paraphenalia order form
❑ NBLP7037 Rock and Roll Over 1977 15.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label, with inserts
❑ 824150-1 Rock and Roll Over 1984 10.00
—Reissue
❑ NBLP737 [DJ] Rock and Roll Over Special Edition 1977 120.00
—Five-track sampler from the LP
❑ Kiss ‘76 [DJ] Special Kiss Tour Album 1976 100.00
—Special four-track sampler
❑ NBLP7032 The Originals 1976 100.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label; without extras
❑ NBLP7032 The Originals 1977 100.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label; “Second Printing” on cover; with extras listed above
❑ NBLP7032 The Originals 1977 50.00
—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label; “Second Printing” on cover; without extras
❑ 826242-1 Unmasked 1985 10.00
—Reissue
MERCURY
❑ 8227801 Alive! 2008 30.00
❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition black vinyl
❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition white vinyl
❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition blue vinyl
❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00
—Limited edition red vinyl
❑ 822495-1 Animalize 1984 15.00
❑ 826099-1 Asylum 1985 12.00
❑ 832632-1 Crazy Nights 1987 12.00
❑ 832903-1 [PD] Crazy Nights 1987 30.00
❑ 792-1 [DJ] First Kiss, Last Licks 1990 100.00
—Promo-only sampler
❑ 838913-1 Hot in the Shade 1989 12.00
❑ 814297-1 Lick It Up 1983 15.00
❑ 528950-1 MTV Unplugged 1996 25.00
—First editions are on black vinyl
❑ 836427-1 Smashes, Thrashes and Hits 1988 12.00
❑ 836887-1 [PD] Smashes, Thrashes and Hits 1988 30.00
❑ 532741-1 You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best!! 1996 25.00