KISS album discography

The following is a selected discography of KISS albums from Goldmine’s Standard Catalog of American Records.

CASABLANCA

❑ NBLP7020 Alive! 1975 40.00

—Dark blue labels; with booklet

❑ NBLP7020 Alive! 1976 25.00

—Tan labels with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

❑ NBLP7020 Alive! 1977 18.00

—Tan labels with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

❑ 822780-1 Alive! 1984 12.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP7076 Alive II 1977 18.00

—Without inserts

❑ 822781-1 Alive II 1984 12.00

—Reissue

❑ NB20128 [DJ] A Taste of Platinum 1978 50.00

—Promo-only sampler from Double Platinum

❑ NBLP7270 Creatures of the Night 1982 40.00

—Original version has band with makeup

❑ 824154-1 Creatures of the Night 1984 10.00

—Reissue; band without its makeup on cover

❑ NBLP7025 Destroyer 1976 30.00

—Dark blue label

❑ NBLP7025 Destroyer 1976 18.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

❑ NBLP7025 Destroyer 1977 15.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

❑ 824149-1 Destroyer 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP7100 Double Platinum 1978 40.00

—With “platinum award” cardboard insert and “Double Platinum Kiss Gear” order form

❑ NBLP7100 Double Platinum 1978 18.00

—Without inserts

❑ 824155-1 Double Platinum 1984 12.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP7016 Dressed to Kill 1975 30.00

—Dark blue label

❑ NBLP7016 Dressed to Kill 1976 18.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

❑ 824148-1 Dressed to Kill 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP7152 Dynasty 1979 18.00

—With poster and merchandise order form

❑ NBLP7152 Dynasty 1979 12.00

—With neither poster nor order form

❑ 812770-1 Dynasty 1983 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1974 30.00

—Dark blue label

❑ NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1976 18.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

❑ NBLP7006 Hotter Than Hell 1977 15.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

❑ 824147-1 Hotter Than Hell 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NB9001 Kiss 1974 80.00

—First Warner Bros.-distributed version does NOT have “Kissin’ Time

❑ NBLP7001 Kiss 1974 30.00

—All renumbered versions have “Kissin’ Time”; dark blue label

❑ NBLP7001 Kiss 1976 18.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label

❑ NBLP7001 Kiss 1977 15.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label

❑ 824146-1 Kiss 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NB9001 Kiss 1974 50.00

—Second Warner Bros.-distributed version DOES have “Kissin’ Time” on Side 2 (RE-1 on label)

❑ NBLP7225 Kiss Unmasked 1980 12.00

—With neither poster nor order form

❑ NBLP7057 Love Gun 1977 40.00

—with “Hot Goods from the Supply Depot” order form, unpunched-out cardboard gun and “Bang!” sticker. All items must be intact to get top dollar for this.

❑ NBLP7057 Love Gun 1977 15.00

—Without inserts

❑ 824151-1 Love Gun 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP7261 Music from The Elder 1981 30.00

—Various editions have paper or plastic innersleeves, lyric sheets, even incorrect track listings on the back cover; no difference in value is noted between variations

❑ 824153-1 Music from The Elder 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NB20137 [DJ] Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley 1978 60.00

—Promo-only sampler from the band’s solo albums

❑ NBLP7037 Rock and Roll Over 1976 25.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label; comes with sticker and Kiss Army paraphenalia order form

❑ NBLP7037 Rock and Roll Over 1977 15.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label, with inserts

❑ 824150-1 Rock and Roll Over 1984 10.00

—Reissue

❑ NBLP737 [DJ] Rock and Roll Over Special Edition 1977 120.00

—Five-track sampler from the LP

❑ Kiss ‘76 [DJ] Special Kiss Tour Album 1976 100.00

—Special four-track sampler

❑ NBLP7032 The Originals 1976 100.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca” label; without extras

❑ NBLP7032 The Originals 1977 100.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label; “Second Printing” on cover; with extras listed above

❑ NBLP7032 The Originals 1977 50.00

—Tan label with desert scene, “Casablanca Record and FilmWorks” label; “Second Printing” on cover; without extras

❑ 826242-1 Unmasked 1985 10.00

—Reissue

MERCURY

❑ 8227801 Alive! 2008 30.00

❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00

—Limited edition black vinyl

❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00

—Limited edition white vinyl

❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00

—Limited edition blue vinyl

❑ 522647-1 Alive III 1994 30.00

—Limited edition red vinyl

❑ 822495-1 Animalize 1984 15.00

❑ 826099-1 Asylum 1985 12.00

❑ 832632-1 Crazy Nights 1987 12.00

❑ 832903-1 [PD] Crazy Nights 1987 30.00

❑ 792-1 [DJ] First Kiss, Last Licks 1990 100.00

—Promo-only sampler

❑ 838913-1 Hot in the Shade 1989 12.00

❑ 814297-1 Lick It Up 1983 15.00

❑ 528950-1 MTV Unplugged 1996 25.00

—First editions are on black vinyl

❑ 836427-1 Smashes, Thrashes and Hits 1988 12.00

❑ 836887-1 [PD] Smashes, Thrashes and Hits 1988 30.00

❑ 532741-1 You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best!! 1996 25.00