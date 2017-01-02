Win the new album from Jack Tempchin

In our January 2017 issue of Goldmine, you can read Warren Kurtz’s full-page feature on Jack Tempchin. He is the songwriter of the Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and co-writer of “Already Gone” and most of Glenn Frey’s solo songs. On his new CD “One More Song,” Jack Tempchin brings his soothing, deep voice to a dozen of his compositions, including “Slow Dancing,” which was a Top 10 gold single for Johnny Rivers and “One More Song,” the title song from Randy Meisner’s most successful solo album. “Still Looking for a Way to Say Goodbye” is heartfelt and with a stunning piano backdrop from fellow San Diego musician Joel Piper. A catchy melody carries “Song for You” along while Joel Piper switches to acoustic guitar. Violinist Jessy Greene is featured on a live recording of “Tumbleweed.” The CD, from Blue Elan records, is relaxing with an enjoyable coffeehouse sound.

