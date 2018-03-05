Read an interview with Curved Air’s Sonja Kristina and enter to win a double solo anthology CD. ►
If you think about it, the 8-Track tape is the ultimate punk rock art form. It had no respect for pretension, no time for procrastination, and it didn’t give a damn for concept or continuity. ►
The album ‘Inner Secrets’ is a controversial album for many Santana fans. It marks a decided move toward album oriented music. However… ►
As one of the original members of The Byrds, Chris Hillman was a distinctive figure in the formation of the country rock genre. His Tom Petty-produced solo album, ‘Bidin’ My Time,’ proves the musical energy is forever there. ►
The March issue examines how the Pink Floyd survived the shift from Syd Barrett to David Gilmour — and thrived! ►
In honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, Goldmine would like to offer a free PDF download of a back issue. After George’s passing in 2001, Goldmine published a full issue dedicated to his life (the January 25, 2002 issue). ►
On February 1, we lost singer Dennis Edwards, who, beginning fifty years ago in 1968, helped transform the sound of the Temptations. His daughter, Issa Pointer, shares her family photos and Motown songwriter Kathleen Wakefield shares her memories with Goldmine. … ►
Fu Manchu has been rocking, hard and loud for a long time, since 1990. And member Scott Hill has been the consistent player in the band during all these years. Hill talks about the band’s new LP, ‘Clone of the Universe,’ and a collaboration with Rush’s Alex Lifeson. ►
It was a struggle to get English troubadour Michael Weston King to narrow his choices to only 10 albums. Perhaps there is a sequel in the offing. ►
As Poco begins to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Rusty Young explores being a solo artist, too. ►