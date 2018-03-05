Articles

The coolness of the 8-Track

If you think about it, the 8-Track tape is the ultimate punk rock art form. It had no respect for pretension, no time for procrastination, and it didn’t give a damn for concept or continuity.

A Byrd still flying high

As one of the original members of The Byrds, Chris Hillman was a distinctive figure in the formation of the country rock genre. His Tom Petty-produced solo album, ‘Bidin’ My Time,’ proves the musical energy is forever there.

Goldmine Archive: In honor of George Harrison

In honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, Goldmine would like to offer a free PDF download of a back issue. After George’s passing in 2001, Goldmine published a full issue dedicated to his life (the January 25, 2002 issue).

Fu Manchu still rocking hard and loud with new album

Fu Manchu has been rocking, hard and loud for a long time, since 1990. And member Scott Hill has been the consistent player in the band during all these years. Hill talks about the band’s new LP, ‘Clone of the Universe,’ and a collaboration with Rush’s Alex Lifeson.

Beyond Poco

As Poco begins to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Rusty Young explores being a solo artist, too.