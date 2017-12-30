A select discography of “Auld Lang Syne”

“Auld Lang Syne” is such a standard New Year’s Eve song that many musical artists, in almost every genre, have covered it since Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians popularized it in the 1940s.

While a record collector can get a near mint 7-inch 45 of “Auld Lang Syne” by Guy Lombardo for under $5 (above), a near mint copy of, say, Bobby Darin‘s “Christmas Auld Lang Syne” can cost you up from $30 to 50 (with its original sleeve), according to Goldmine’s Standard Catalog of American Records, 9th Edition.

ATCO

❑ 6183 Christmas Auld Lang Syne/Child of God 1960 30.00

❑ 6183 [Picture Seeve] Christmas Auld Lang Syne/Child of God 1960 50.00

Darin’s version isn’t of the traditional sort — it should really be played in the period between the holidays — but if you really want to be different and add volume, an unofficial CD release of Cheap Trick‘s New Year’s Eve Broadcast 1979 – Forum L.A. will cost you $15 and it includes a live version of “Auld Lang Syne” in a medley of hits “I Want You To Want Me” and “Surrender.”

The Broadcast 1979 disc also has 12 other Cheap Trick songs performed on that night. And Let Them Eat Vinyl put this concert out on vinyl a year later.

A traditional version of “Auld Lang Syne” is the best, however, especially if you are playing it at a family gathering to ring in the New Year. There are great versions by Bing Crosby and Elvis but the best rendition might come from Connie Francis, off of her 1962 LP Sing Along with Connie Francis on Mati-Mor Records.

You might find a beat-up copy of this album at the local Goodwill store for a few bucks. Although a near mint Brylcreem promo vinyl record version (below) might cost you $40 at the height of the holiday season.

MATI-MOR

❑ 8002 [Mono] Sing Along with Connie Francis 1961 $40.00

—Made for Brylcreem

Really, the best thing to do is to be the DJ for the New Year’s Eve party, and play many different versions of “Auld Lang Syne” throughout the night.

But take our advice: time it perfectly, right at midnight, with Connie Francis.

English Translation

“Auld Lang Syne”

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and old lang syne?

CHORUS: For auld lang syne, my dear,

for auld lang syne,

we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

and surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,

and picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,

from morning sun till dine † ;

But seas between us broad have roared

since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

for auld lang syne.