A Vintage Music Posters auction is the subject on a special edition of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast

This is a special episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Our guest is Andrew Hawley, who has a one-of-a-kind collection of vintage music posters that will be put up for auction through Heritage Auctions. The auction is called the Vintage Music Posters Auction and you can bid now online at www.HA.com, then join the live auction on Nov 3rd at 10:00 AM CT.

On the podcast, Andrew details some of the auction’s prized posters from the cherished era of the ’50s and ’60s (pictured above) and he will also give out tips about displaying and storing vintage posters. It’s a worthwhile listen for not only the interested buyer but music memorabilia lovers.

Listen to the podcast episode below.