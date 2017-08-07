ARTIST VINYL RECORD VALUE GUIDE: Jan and Dean

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected vinyl record price guide from our latest data resource, the Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s artist is Jan And Dean, as Dean Torrence is interviewed in our Aug issue on newsstands now.

JAN AND DEAN

45s

CHALLENGE

❑ 9111 Heart and Soul/A Midsummer Night’s Dream 1961 30.00

❑ 9111 Heart and Soul/Those Words 1961 50.00

❑ 9120 Wanted: One Girl/Something a Little Bit Different 1961 40.00

COLUMBIA

❑ 44036 Yellow Balloon/Taste of Rain 1967 40.00

DORE

❑ 522 Baby Talk/Jeannette Get Your Hair Done 1959 40.00

❑ 583 Baggy Pants/Judy’s an Angel 1961 40.00

❑ 548 Cindy/Whiter Tennis Sneakers 1960 30.00

❑ 539 Clementine/You’re On My Mind 1960 30.00

❑ 576 Gee/Such a Good Night to Be Together 1960 30.00

❑ 576 [PS] Gee/Such a Good Night to Be Together 1960 300.00

❑ 610 Julie/Don’t Fly Away 1961 40.00

❑ 531 There’s a Girl/My Heart Sings1959 30.00

❑ 555 We Go Together/Rosie Lane 1960 30.00

—B-side title was altered after the record no longer was issued with picture sleeve

❑ 555 We Go Together/Rosilane 1960 30.00

❑ 555 [PS] We Go Together/Rosilane 1960 120.00

EVATONE

❑ 7801X Surf Bunkey 1980 8.00

—6-inch red exi-disc; Dutch version of “Surf City

J&D

❑ 01 California Lullabye/Summertime 1966 40.00

❑ 402 Like a Summer Rain/Louisiana Man 1966 40.00

❑ 1271 [DJ] Ocean Park Angel/Wipe Out 1981 10.00

—B-side by the Surfaris

JAN & DEAN

❑ 11 Fan Tan/Love and Hate 1966 120.00

❑ 10 Hawaii/Tijuana 1966 80.00

LIBERTY

❑ 55397 A Sunday Kind of Love/Poor Little Puppet 1961 30.00

❑ 55860 Batman/Bucket “T 1966 30.00

❑ 55672 Dead Man’s Curve/The New Girl in School 1964 20.00

❑ 55672 [PS] Dead Man’s Curve/The New Girl in School 1964 50.00

❑ 55641 Drag City/Schlock Rod (Part 1) 1963 20.00

❑ 55641 [PS] Drag City/Schlock Rod (Part 1) 1963 50.00

❑ 55905 Fiddle Around/Surfer’s Dream 1966 15.00

❑ 55849 Folk City/A Beginning from an End 1965 15.00

❑ 55849 [PS] Folk City/A Beginning from an End 1965 40.00

❑ 55522 Frosty (The Snow Man)/ (She’s Still Talking) Baby Talk 1962 200.00

—Promos worth about half this value

❑ 55766 (Here They Come) From All Over the World/Freeway Flyer 1965 15.00

❑ 55766 [PS] (Here They Come) From All Over the World/Freeway Flyer 1965 200.00

❑ 55613 Honolulu Lulu/Someday 1963 20.00

❑ 55613 [PS] Honolulu Lulu/Someday 1963 50.00

❑ 55833 I Found a Girl/It’s a Shame to Say Goodbye 1965 15.00

❑ 55531 Linda/When I Learn How to Cry 1963 30.00

❑ 55886 Popsicle/Norwegian Wood 1966 15.00

❑ 55724 Ride the Wild Surf/The Anaheim, Azusa and Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review and Timing Association 1964 20.00

❑ 55724 [PS] Ride the Wild Surf/The Anaheim, Azusa and Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review and Timing Association 1964 50.00

❑ 55727 Sidewalk Surfin’/When It’s Over 1964 20.00

❑ 55727 [PS] Sidewalk Surfin’/When It’s Over 1964 50.00

❑ 55580 Surf City/She’s My Summer Girl 1963 20.00

❑ 55580 [PS] Surf City/She’s My Summer Girl 1963 50.00

❑ 55454 Tennessee/Your Heart Has Changed Its Mind 1962 30.00

❑ 55704 The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)/My Mighty G.T.O. 1964 20.00

❑ 55704 [PS] The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)/My Mighty G.T.O. 1964 50.00

❑ 55923 The New Girl in School/ School Days 1966 15.00

❑ 55496 Who Put the Bomp/My Favorite Dream 1962 60.00

❑ 55792 You Really Know How to Hurt a Guy/It’s As Easy As 1-2-3 1965 15.00

❑ 55792 [PS] You Really Know How to Hurt a Guy/It’s As Easy As 1-2-3 1965 40.00

MAGIC LAMP

❑ 401 California Lullabye/ Summertime 1966 40.00

ODE

❑ 66111 Fun City/Totally Wild 1975 30.00

UNITED ARTISTS

❑ 092 Dead Man’s Curve/Drag City 1973 20.00

❑ 093 Honolulu Lulu/Sidewalk Surfin’ 1973 20.00

❑ 089 Jennie Lee/Baby Talk 1973 20.00

❑ 50859 Jennie Lee/Vegetables 1971 20.00

❑ 50859 [PS] Jennie Lee/Vegetables 1971 30.00

❑ 090 Linda/The New Girl in School 1973 20.00

❑ XW670 Sidewalk Surfin’/Gonna Hustle You 1975 20.00

❑ 091 Surf City/Ride the Wild Surf 1973 20.00

❑ 094 The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)/Popsicle 1973 20.00

—0089 through 0094 are “Silver Spotlight Series” reissues

WARNER BROS.

❑ 7240 [DJ] In the Still of the Night/Girl, You’re Blowing My Mind 1968 100.00

—Stock copy may not exist

❑ 7219 Laurel and Hardy/I Know My Mind 1968 60.00

❑ 7151 Only a Boy/Love and Hate 1967 50.00

ALBUMS

COLUMBIA

❑ CS9461 [S] Save for a Rainy Day 1967 4000.00

—LP not known to exist, but an acetate does, and possibly an import on this label and number; VG value 2000; VG+ value 3000

DEADMAN’S CURVE

❑ (no #)0 Live at the Keystone Berkeley 1981 50.00

—Plain jacket with front and back cover inserts

❑ (no #)0 Live at the Keystone Berkeley 1981 30.00

—With front and back covers pasted on

DORE

❑ LP-101 [M] Jan and Dean 1960 400.00

—Original with blue label

❑ LP-101 Jan and Dean 197? 18.00

—Reissue with black label

❑ LP-101 Jan and Dean Bonus Photo 1960 120.00

J&D

❑ 101 [M] Save for a Rainy Day 1967 300.00

—Private pressing by Dean Torrence of unreleased Columbia album

LIBERTY

❑ LRP-3403 [M] Command Performance/Live in Person 1965 30.00

❑ LST-7403 [S] Command Performance/Live in Person 1965 40.00

❑ LN-10011 Dead Man’s Curve 1980 10.00

—Budget-line reissue

❑ LRP-3361 [M] Dead Man’s Curve/The New Girl in School 1964 60.00

—Black and white cover with pink tint

❑ LRP-3361 [M] Dead Man’s Curve/The New Girl in School 1964 40.00

—Full-color cover

❑ LST-7361 [S] Dead Man’s Curve/The New Girl in School 1964 50.00

—Black and white cover with pink tint

❑ LST-7361 [S] Dead Man’s Curve/The New Girl in School 1964 40.00

—Full-color cover

❑ LRP-3339 [M] Drag City 1963 40.00

❑ LST-7339 [S] Drag City 1963 50.00

❑ LRP-3441 [M] Filet of Soul 1966 30.00

❑ LST-7441 [S] Filet of Soul 1966 40.00

❑ LRP-3431 [M] Folk ‘N’ Roll 1965 30.00

❑ LST-7431 [S] Folk ‘N’ Roll 1965 40.00

❑ LRP-3444 [M] Jan and Dean Meet Batman 1966 50.00

❑ LST-7444 [S] Jan and Dean Meet Batman 1966 70.00

❑ LRP-3248 [M] Jan and Dean’s Golden Hits 1962 30.00

❑ LST-7248 [S] Jan and Dean’s Golden Hits 1962 40.00

❑ LRP-3417 [M] Jan and Dean’s Golden Hits, Volume 2 1965 30.00

❑ LST-7417 [S] Jan and Dean’s Golden Hits, Volume 2 1965 30.00

❑ LRP-3460 [M] Jan and Dean’s Golden Hits, Volume 3 1966 30.00

❑ LST-7460 [S] Jan and Dean’s Golden Hits, Volume 3 1966 30.00

❑ LRP-3294 [M] Jan and Dean Take Linda Surfin’ 1963 50.00

—With correct title on LP spine

❑ LST-7294 [S] Jan and Dean Take Linda Surfin’ 1963 80.00

—With correct title on LP spine

❑ LRP-3294 [M] Jan and Dean Take Linda Surfin’ 1963 60.00

—With title on spine “Mr. Bass Man Takes Linda Surfin’

❑ LST-7294 [S] Jan and Dean Take Linda Surfin’ 1963 100.00

—With title on spine “Mr. Bass Man Takes Linda Surfin’

❑ LRP-3458 [M] Popsicle 1966 30.00

❑ LST-7458 [S] Popsicle 1966 40.00

❑ LRP-3368 [M] Ride the Wild Surf 1964 30.00

❑ LST-7368 [S] Ride the Wild Surf 1964 40.00

❑ LRP-3314 [M] Surf City and Other Swingin’ Cities 1963 40.00

❑ LST-7314 [S] Surf City and Other Swingin’ Cities 1963 50.00

❑ LN-10115 The Best of Jan and Dean 1981 10.00

❑ LRP-3377 [M] The Little Old Lady from Pasadena 1964 30.00

❑ LST-7377 [S] The Little Old Lady from Pasadena 1964 40.00

❑ LN-10151 The Little Old Lady from Pasadena 1982 10.00

—Budget-line reissue

❑ LRP-3361 [M] The New Girl in School/Dead Man’s Curve 1964 25.00

—Reissue with reversed title

❑ LST-7361 [S] The New Girl in School/Dead Man’s Curve 1964 30.00

—Reissue with reversed title

PAIR

❑ PDL2-1071 California Gold 1986 15.00

RHINO

❑ RNDA1498 One Summer Night — Live 1982 25.00

SUNDAZED

❑ LP5040 Jan and Dean (The Dore Album) 1996 12.00

—Reissue of Dore LP on colored vinyl with extra tracks and poster

❑ LP5022 Save for a Rainy Day 1996 18.00

—First release to the general public; colored vinyl

SUNSET

❑ SUM-1156 [M] Jan and Dean 1967 30.00

❑ SUS-5156 [S] Jan and Dean 1967 18.00

UNITED ARTISTS

❑ UAS-9961 Anthology (Legendary Masters Series, Vol. 3) 1971 30.00

❑ UA-LA341-H2 Gotta Take That One Last Ride 1974 18.00

❑ UA-LA443-E The Very Best of Jan and Dean 1975 12.00

❑ UA-LA515-E The Very Best of Jan and Dean, Volume 2 1975 12.00