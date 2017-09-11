Artist Vinyl Record Value Guide: The Seeds

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected vinyl record price guide from our latest data resource, the Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. The Seeds are this week’s artist, since it has been 50 years since their “Pushin’ To Hard” single. Here is a selected Seeds 45 rpm record discography. PS = Picture Sleeve

45s

GNP CRESCENDO

❑ 394 A Thousand Shadows/March of the Flower Children 1967 8.00

❑ 394 [PS] A Thousand Shadows/March of the Flower Children 1967 30.00

❑ 354 Can’t Seem to Make You Mine/Daisy Mae 1965 20.00

❑ 354 Can’t Seem to Make You Mine/I Tell Myself 1967 10.00

❑ 354 [PS] Can’t Seem to Make You Mine/I Tell Myself 1967 60.00

❑ 422 Fallin’ Off the Edge of My Mind/Wild Blood 1969 10.00

❑ 383 Mr. Farmer/No Escape 1967 8.00

❑ 383 Mr. Farmer/Up in Her Room 1967 8.00

❑ 383 [PS] Mr. Farmer/Up in Her Room 1967 60.00

❑ 372 Pushin’ Too Hard/Try to Understand 1966 20.00

—With “GNP Crescendo” standing alone at top of label (no box)

❑ 372 Pushin’ Too Hard/Try to Understand 1966 15.00

—With “GNP Crescendo” in box at top of label

❑ 408 Satisfy You/900 Million People Daily 1968 8.00

❑ 370 The Other Place/Try to Understand 1966 20.00

❑ 398 The Wind Blows Your Hair/Six Dreams 1967 8.00

❑ 364 You’re Pushing Too Hard/Out of the Question 1965 20.00

MGM

❑ 14190 Did He Die/Love in a Summer Blanket 1970 30.00

❑ 14163 Wish Me Up/Bad Part of Town 1970 30.00

PHILCO-FORD

❑ HP-26 Pushin’ Too Hard/Can’t Seem to Make You Mine 1968 30.00

—4-inch plastic “Hip Pocket Record” with color sleeve