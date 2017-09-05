Artist Vinyl Record Value Guide: Steely Dan

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected vinyl record price guide from our latest data resource, the Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s artist is Steely Dan, since the music world lost Walter Becker on September 3. Here is a selected Steely Dan record discography.

12-Inch singles

ABC

❑ SPDJ-26 [DJ] Aja (same on both sides) 1977 $30.00

❑ SPDJ-32 [DJ] Deacon Blues (same on both sides) 1978 30.00

❑ SPDJ-47 [DJ] Here at the Western World (same on both sides) 1978 20.00

❑ SPDJ-36 [DJ] Josie (same on both sides) 1978 30.00

45s

❑ 11323 Dallas/Sail the Waterway 1972 $40.00

—Neither of these songs has appeared on a U.S. Steely Dan album — not even the “complete” CD box set!

❑ 11352 Reeling In the Years/Only a Fool Would Say That 1973 5.00

—Original pressings have “abc” children’s blocks in a white triangle

❑ 12014 Rikki Don’t Lose That Number/Any Major Dude Will Tell You 1974 6.00

7-Inch Extended Plays

❑ PRO-779 [PS] Countdown to Ecstasy 1973 20.00

—Part of “Little LP” series (#225)

❑ PRO-779 My Old School//Pearl of the Quarter/King of the World 1973 20.00

—Stereo jukebox issue; small hole, plays at 33 1/3 rpm

❑ PRO- 40015 [PS] Pretzel Logic 1974 25.00

—Part of “Little LP” series (#QD 255)

❑ PRO-40015 With a Gun/Rikki Don’t Lose That Number//Barrytown/ Pretzel Logic 1974 25.00 —Quadraphonic jukebox issue; small hole, plays at 33 1/3 rpm

Albums

❑ AA-1006 Aja 1977 $15.00

❑ 758 Can’t Buy a Thrill 1972 15.00 —Black label

❑ 758 Can’t Buy a Thrill 1974 12.00 —Multicolor label

❑ 779 Countdown to Ecstasy 1973 15.00 —Black label

❑ 779 Countdown to Ecstasy 1974 12.00 —Multicolor label

❑ AK-1107 Greatest Hits 1978 18.00

❑ 2022-1107 Greatest Hits 1978 25.00 —Canadian import on gold vinyl, widely available in U.S.

❑ 846 Katy Lied 1975 15.00

❑ 806 Pretzel Logic 1974 12.00 —Multicolor label

❑ 931 The Royal Scam 1976 15.00

ABC DUNHILL

❑ SMAS-94976 Can’t Buy a Thrill 1973 30.00 —Capitol Record Club edition pressed on the wrong label

COMMAND

❑ QD-40009 [Q] Can’t Buy a Thrill 1974 50.00 —Second issue with no border around the cover

❑ QD-40009 [Q] Can’t Buy a Thrill 1974 60.00 —First issue with wide border around outside of cover

❑ QD-40010 [Q] Countdown to Ecstasy 1974 50.00

❑ QD-40015 [Q] Pretzel Logic 1974 50.00

GEFFEN

❑ MCA1693 Gaucho 2008 25.00

MCA

❑ AA-1006 Aja 1980 12.00

❑ 37040 Can’t Buy a Thrill 1980 10.00

❑ 37041 Countdown to Ecstasy 1980 10.00

❑ 6102 Gaucho 1980 12.00

❑ 16009 Gaucho 1981 50.00 —Audiophile pressing

❑ 5324 Gold 1982 12.00

❑ 16016 Gold 1982 50.00 —Audiophile pressing

❑ 37243 Gold 1984 10.00

❑ 2-6008 Greatest Hits 1980 15.00

❑ 37043 Katy Lied 1980 10.00

❑ 37042 Pretzel Logic 1980 10.00

❑ 37044 The Royal Scam 1980 10.00