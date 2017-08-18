Artist Vinyl Record Value Guide: Elvis Presley on RCA

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected vinyl record price guide from our latest data resource, the Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s artist is Elvis Presley, since Elvis is our cover feature in the September issue on newsstands now. Here is a selected Elvis album discography on RCA.

RCA

❑ 82876-51108-1 2nd to None 2003 $25.00

❑ 3114-1-R Collectors Gold 1991 200.00

❑ 9586-1-R Elvis Gospel 1957-1971 (Known Only to Him) 1989 40.00 (shown above)

❑ 8468-1-R Elvis in Nashville (1956-1971) 1988 40.00

❑ 6313-1-R Elvis Talks! 1987 30.00

❑ 9589-1-R Essential Elvis, Vol. 2 (Stereo ’57) 1989 30.00

❑ 6738-1-R Essential Elvis: The First Movies 1988 30.00

❑ 5600-1-R Return of the Rocker 1986 25.00

❑ 6985-1-R The Alternate Aloha 1988 25.00

❑ 6414-1-R The Complete Sun Sessions 1987 30.00

❑ 2227-1-R The Great Performances 1990 40.00

❑ 6221-1-R The Memphis Record 1987 30.00

❑ 2023-1-R The Million Dollar Quartet 1990 15.00

—With Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and perhaps Johnny Cash

❑ 6382-1-R The Number One Hits 1987 30.00

❑ 6383-1-R The Top Ten Hits 1987 30.00

RCA SPECIAL PRODUCTS

❑ SVL3-0710 50 Years — 50 Hits 1985 30.00

❑ DPL2-0056(e) Elvis 1973 50.00

—Mustard labels

❑ DPL2-0056(e) Elvis 1973 30.00

—Blue labels

❑ CAL-2428 [Mono] Elvis’ Christmas Album 1986 30.00

—Reissue for The Special Music Company

❑ DPL2-0056(e) Elvis Commemorative Album 1978 80.00

—Reissue of “Elvis” (same number) with new title and gold vinyl

❑ DPL1-0647 Elvis Country 1984 30.00

❑ DPL2-0168 Elvis in Hollywood 1976 60.00

—Blue labels; with 20-page booklet

❑ DVM1-0704 Elvis (One Night with You) 1984 60.00

—With poster (deduct 25% if missing)

❑ SVL2-0824 Good Rockin’ Tonight 1988 25.00

❑ DVL2-0728 His Songs of Faith and Inspiration 1986 50.00

❑ DML1-0264 His Songs of Inspiration 1977 18.00

❑ DPL5-0347 Memories of Elvis (A Lasting Tribute to the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll) 1978 80.00

❑ DML1-0437 Rock ‘N Roll Forever 1981 18.00

❑ DML3-0632 The Elvis Presley Collection 1984 80.00

—Available through Candelite Music via mail order

❑ DML5-0263 The Elvis Story 1977 60.00

—Available through Candelite Music via mail order

❑ DML1-0413 The Greatest Moments in Music 1980 18.00

❑ DML1-0348 The Greatest Show on Earth 1978 18.00

❑ DVL1-0461 The Legendary Magic of Elvis Presley 1980 18.00