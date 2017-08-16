Artist Vinyl Record Value Guide: Joe Walsh’s Barnstorm

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected vinyl record price guide from our latest data resource, the Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s artist is Joe Walsh’s Barnstorm, as Joe Walsh will be our cover feature coming up in the October issue.

45s

ABC DUNHILL

❑ 4327 I’ll Tell the World About You/ Mother Says 1972 $5.00

❑ 4373 Meadows/Bookends 1973 5.00 \

❑ 4361 Rocky Mountain Way/Prayer 1973 5.00

Albums

ABC COMMAND

❑ QD-40016 [Q] The Smoker You Drink, the Player You Get 1974 $30.00

ABC DUNHILL

❑ DS-50130 Barnstorm 1972 12.00 —Of the James Gang and the Eagles

MCA

❑ 37053 Barnstorm 1979 10.00 —Reissue of ABC Dunhill 50130

❑ 37054 The Smoker You Drink, the Player You Get 1979 10.00 —Reissue of ABC Dunhill 50140