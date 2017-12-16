Discography: Dave Walker of Savoy Brown

UK Singles
1963 “Shout” b/w “Little Things You Do”(Dave Walker/Roy Brown) (Decca F.11716)
1964 “Talking About You” b/w “Come On Girl” (Decca F.11789)
1964 “Funny Things” (Blythe) b/w “Mighty Fine Girl”(Decca F.11903)
1970 “In The Summertime” b/w “Told You Twice” (Liberty LIB 9080)
1970 “Neanderthal Man” b/w “Victim Of Circumstance” (Liberty LIB15391)
1971 “Dancing Flower b/w Bitter Green “(Regal Zonophone RZ 3036)
1970 “Ride Captain Ride” b/w “It Ain’t Easy” (United Artists)
UK LP
1970Time Is (Regal Zonophone SLRZ 1017)
LP
1973Penguin (Reprise 2138)
UK Singles
1971 “Tell Mama” b/w “Let It Rock” (Decca F 13247)
1972 “So Tired” b/w “The Saddest Feeling” (Decca F 13372)
1973 “Coming Down Your Way” b/w “I Can’t Find You” (Decca F 13431)
1971Street Corner Talking (Parrot 71047)
1972Hellbound Train (Parrot 71052)
1972Lion’s Share (Parrot 71057)
1987 Live in Central Park 1971 (RRCD 2014)
1988Make Me Sweat (GNP/Crescendo GNPD-2193)
1989Kings Of Boogie (GNP/Crescendo GNPD-2196)
1990 Live and Kickin’ (GNP/Crescendo GNPD-2202)
2000 Jack The Toad Live (Mooncrest CD 052)
US LP
2004Dave Walker Band (Brown Growler 01)
US LP
2004Mostly Sonny — A Tribute To Sonny Boy Williamson (Moreland Street Records)
2007Walking Underwater (Iron Horse Records IH 7002)