Discography: Dave Walker of Savoy Brown

A selected discography of the British rock musician Dave Walker, who performed with, most notably, Idle Race, Savoy Brown and Fleetwood Mac.

The Red Caps

UK Singles

1963 “Shout” b/w “Little Things You Do”(Dave Walker/Roy Brown) (Decca F.11716)

1964 “Talking About You” b/w “Come On Girl” (Decca F.11789)

1964 “Funny Things” (Blythe) b/w “Mighty Fine Girl”(Decca F.11903)

The Idle Race

UK Singles

1970 “In The Summertime” b/w “Told You Twice” (Liberty LIB 9080)

1970 “Neanderthal Man” b/w “Victim Of Circumstance” (Liberty LIB15391)

1971 “Dancing Flower b/w Bitter Green “(Regal Zonophone RZ 3036)

1970 “Ride Captain Ride” b/w “It Ain’t Easy” (United Artists)

UK LP

1970Time Is (Regal Zonophone SLRZ 1017)

Fleetwood Mac

LP

1973Penguin (Reprise 2138)

Savoy Brown

UK Singles

1971 “Tell Mama” b/w “Let It Rock” (Decca F 13247)

1972 “So Tired” b/w “The Saddest Feeling” (Decca F 13372)

1973 “Coming Down Your Way” b/w “I Can’t Find You” (Decca F 13431)

US LPs

1971Street Corner Talking (Parrot 71047)

1972Hellbound Train (Parrot 71052)

1972Lion’s Share (Parrot 71057)

1987 Live in Central Park 1971 (RRCD 2014)

1988Make Me Sweat (GNP/Crescendo GNPD-2193)

1989Kings Of Boogie (GNP/Crescendo GNPD-2196)

1990 Live and Kickin’ (GNP/Crescendo GNPD-2202)

2000 Jack The Toad Live (Mooncrest CD 052)

Dave Walker Band

US LP

2004Dave Walker Band (Brown Growler 01)





Dave Walker and the Ambulators

US LP

2004Mostly Sonny — A Tribute To Sonny Boy Williamson (Moreland Street Records)

Dave Walker

2007Walking Underwater (Iron Horse Records IH 7002)