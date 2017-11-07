Vinyl Values: ZZ Top album discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is ZZ Top.
Albums
LONDON
❑ PS656 Fandango! 1975 $15.00
❑ PS612 Rio Grande Mud 1972 15.00
❑ PS-X-1001 [DJ Promo] Takin’ Texas to the People 1976 60.00
❑ PS680 Tejas 1977 15.00
❑ PS706 The Best of ZZ Top 1977 15.00
❑ PS584 ZZ Top’s First Album 1971 15.00
RHINO/WARNER BROS.
❑ 306172 Fandango! 2008 25.00
WARNER BROS.
❑ HS3361 Deguello 1979 12.00
❑ 23774 Eliminator 1983 10.00
❑ BSK3271 Fandango! 1979 10.00
❑ 26846 Greatest Hits 1992 25.00
—U.S. vinyl available only through Columbia House
❑ 26265 Recycler 1990 18.00
❑ BSK3269 Rio Grande Mud 1979 10.00
❑ BSK3272 Tejas 1979 10.00
❑ BSK3273 The Best of ZZ Top 1979 10.00
❑ BSK3270 Tres Hombres 1979 10.00
❑ 274492 Tres Hombres 2007 30.00
—Reissue on 180-gram vinyl with gatefold, replica of “Burbank” WB label and insert
❑ BSK3268 ZZ Top’s First Album 1979 10.00