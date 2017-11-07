Vinyl Values: ZZ Top album discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is ZZ Top.

Albums

LONDON

❑ PS656 Fandango! 1975 $15.00

❑ PS612 Rio Grande Mud 1972 15.00

❑ PS-X-1001 [DJ Promo] Takin’ Texas to the People 1976 60.00

❑ PS680 Tejas 1977 15.00

❑ PS706 The Best of ZZ Top 1977 15.00

❑ PS584 ZZ Top’s First Album 1971 15.00

RHINO/WARNER BROS.

❑ 306172 Fandango! 2008 25.00

WARNER BROS.

❑ HS3361 Deguello 1979 12.00

❑ 23774 Eliminator 1983 10.00

❑ BSK3271 Fandango! 1979 10.00

❑ 26846 Greatest Hits 1992 25.00

—U.S. vinyl available only through Columbia House

❑ 26265 Recycler 1990 18.00

❑ BSK3269 Rio Grande Mud 1979 10.00

❑ BSK3272 Tejas 1979 10.00

❑ BSK3273 The Best of ZZ Top 1979 10.00

❑ BSK3270 Tres Hombres 1979 10.00

❑ 274492 Tres Hombres 2007 30.00

—Reissue on 180-gram vinyl with gatefold, replica of “Burbank” WB label and insert

❑ BSK3268 ZZ Top’s First Album 1979 10.00