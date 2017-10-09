Vinyl Values: “Days of Future Passed”

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is The Moody Blues’ “Days of Future Passed,” which turned 50 this year.

“Days of Future Passed”

DERAM

❑ DE16012 [Mono] Days of Future Passed 1968 $500.00

❑ DES18012 [Stereo] Days of Future Passed 1968 25.00

—With large “DERAM” on top half of label

❑ 820006-1 [Stereo] Days of Future Passed 1985 10.00

❑ DES18012 [Stereo] Days of Future Passed 1968 30.00