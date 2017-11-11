Vinyl Values: Easybeats discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is Easybeats.

45s

ASCOT

❑ 2214 In My Book/Make You Feel Alright (Women) 1966 $20.00

❑ 2214 [PS] In My Book/Make You Feel Alright (Women) 1966 50.00

RARE EARTH

❑ 5009 St. Louis/Can’t Find Love 1969 20.00

UNITED ARTISTS

❑ 50289 Come In, You’ll Get Pneumonia/Hello, How Are You 1968 10.00

❑ 50206 Falling Off the Edge of the World/Remember Sam 1967 10.00

❑ 50106 Friday on My Mind/Made My Bed; Gonna Lie in It 1966 20.00

❑ 50488 Gonna Have a Good Time/Lay Me Down and Die 1969 10.00

❑ 50187 Pretty Girl/Heaven and Hell 1967 10.00

Albums

RHINO

❑ RNLP-124 The Best of the Easybeats 1985 10.00

UNITED ARTISTS

❑ UAL3588 [Mono] Friday on My Mind 1967 40.00

