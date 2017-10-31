Vinyl Values: Firefall discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is Firefall.

45s

ATLANTIC

❑ PR473 [DJ Promo] Christmas in Love/Always 1982 $6.00

❑ PR473 [DJ Promo] Christmas in Love (same on both sides) 1982 5.00

❑ 3544 [Picture Sleeve] Goodbye, I Love You/Baby 1978 5.00

❑ 3518 [Picture Sleeve] Strange Way/Anymore 1978 6.00

Albums

❑ 80017 Break of Dawn 1983 $12.00

❑ SD16024 Clouds Across the Sun 1980 12.00

❑ SD19183 Elan 1978 12.00

❑ SD18174 Firefall 1976 12.00

❑ SD19125 Firefall 1977 10.00

—Reissue of 18174

❑ SD19101 Luna Sea 1977 12.00

❑ 80120 Mirror of the World 1983 12.00

❑ SD19316 The Best of Firefall 1981 12.00

❑ SD16006 Undertow 1980 12.00