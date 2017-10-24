Vinyl Values: James Gang discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is James Gang.

45s

ABC

❑ 11272 Funk #49/Thanks 1970 $6.00

❑ 11301 Walk Away/Yadig? 1971 6.00

❑ 11312 White Man-Black Man/Midnight 1971 6.00

BLUESWAY

❑ 61030 Funk #48/Collage 1969 10.00

❑ 61027 I Don’t Have the Time/Fred 1969 8.00

❑ 61033 Take a Look Around/Stop 1970 8.00

Albums

ABC

❑ X-801 16 Greatest Hits 1973 $18.00

❑ X-733 James Gang Live in Concert 1971 15.00

❑ S-711 James Gang Rides Again 1970 15.00

—Standard pressing without “Bolero” as part of “The Bomber”;

“RE-1” in trail-off wax

❑ ABCX-774 The Best of the James Gang Featuring Joe Walsh 1973 15.00

—Most copies of this LP contain the edited version of “The Bomber.”

The full title of the LP is on the spine, and the record’s trail-off wax

has the number “ABCX-774-A-RE-1”

❑ ABCX-774 The Best of the James Gang Featuring Joe Walsh 1973 25.00

—A few copies of this LP contain the full version of “The Bomber”

with the “Bolero” excerpt. The words “The Best Of” do NOT appear on

the spine, and the record’s trail-off wax has the number “ABCX-774-A”

❑ X-721 Thirds 1971 15.00

❑ S-688 Yer’ Album 1970 15.00

MCA

❑ 6012 16 Greatest Hits 1980 12.00

—Reissue

❑ 37111 James Gang Rides Again 1980 10.00

—Reissue

❑ 37112 The Best of the James Gang Featuring Joe Walsh 1980 10.00

—Reissue

Selected discography from the Goldmine Standard Catalog of American Records, 9th Ed. (Krause.com)