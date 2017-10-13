Vinyl Values: Poco 45s discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is Poco, to go with our latest interview with Rusty Young.

POCO

45s

ABC

❑ 12439 Crazy Love/Barbados 1978 $5.00

❑ 12295 Indian Summer/Me and You 1977 5.00

❑ 12126 Keep On Tryin’/Georgia, Bind My Ties 1975 5.00

❑ 12159 Makin’ Love/Flyin’ Solo 1976 5.00

❑ 12204 Rose of Cimarron/Tulsa Turnaround 1976 5.00

ATLANTIC

❑ 89851 Break of Hearts/Love’s So Cruel 1983 5.00

❑ 89629 Save a Corner of Your Heart/The Storm 1984 5.00

EPIC

❑ 50076 Bitter Blue/High and Dry 1975 6.00

❑ 10714 C’Mon/I Guess You Made It 1971 8.00

❑ 10890 Good Feeling to Know/Early Times 1972 6.00

❑ 11055 Here We Go Again/Fools Gold 1973 6.00

❑ 10958 I Can See Everything/Go and Say Goodbye 1973 6.00

❑ 10804 Just for Me and You/Ol’ Forgiver 1971 8.00

❑ 11092 Magnolia/Blue Water 1974 6.00

❑ 10543 My Kind of Love/Hard Luck 1969 10.00

❑ 10501 Pickin’ Up the Pieces/First Love 1969 10.00

❑ 11141 Rocky Mountain Breakdown/Faith in the Families 1974 6.00

❑ 10816 You Are the One/Railroad Days 1971 8.00

❑ 10636 You Better Think Twice/Anyway, Bye Bye 1970 8.00

MCA

❑ 41269 [Picture Sleeve] Under the Gun/Reputation 1980 6.00