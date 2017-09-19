Vinyl Values: The Raspberries 45 discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week will be The Raspberries.

(Note: We also changed the name of this section to “Vinyl Values”)

45s

CAPITOL

❑ PRO-6426 [DJ] Don’t Want to Say Goodbye (3:48 Mono)/(5:00 Stereo) 1972 $30.00

❑ 3826 Don’t Want to Say Goodbye/Ecstasy 1974 6.00

❑ 3280 Don’t Want to Say Goodbye/Rock and Roll Mama 1972 8.00

❑ 3280 [PS] Don’t Want to Say Goodbye/Rock and Roll Mama 1972 30.00

(Shown above)

❑ 3885 Drivin’ Around/Might As Well 1974 6.00

❑ 3348 Go All the Way/With You in My Life 1972 6.00

❑ 3765 I’m a Rocker/Money Down 1973 6.00

❑ 3473 I Wanna Be with You/Goin’ Nowhere Tonight 1972 6.00

❑ 3546 Let’s Pretend/Every Way I Can 1973 6.00

❑ 3546 [PS] Let’s Pretend/Every Way I Can 1973 15.00

❑ 3946 Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)/Hands on You 1974 6.00

❑ 4001 The Party’s Over/Cruisin’ Music 1974 6.00

❑ 3610 Tonight/Had to Get Over a Heartbreak 1973