Vinyl Values: Robert Knight discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is Robert Knight.

45s

DOT

❑ 16256 Because/Dance Only with Me 1961 $40.00

❑ 16303 Free Me/The Other Half of Man 1962 50.00

ELF

❑ 90037 I Only Have Eyes for You/I’mSticking with You 1969 40.00

❑ 90019 Isn’t It Lonely Together/We’d Better Stop 1968 6.00

❑ 90030 Smokey/If I Had My Way 1969 6.00

MONUMENT

❑ 8612 Better Get Ready for Love/Somebody’s Baby 1974 20.00

❑ 8629 Dynamite/The Outsider 1974 20.00

PRIVATE STOCK

❑ 45,069 Second Chance/Glitter Lady 1976 5.00

RISING SONS

❑ 707 Blessed Are the Lonely/It’s Been Worth It All 1967 30.00

❑ 705 Everlasting Love/Somebody’s Baby 1967 20.00

❑ 708 Power of Love/Love on a Mountain Top 1968 20.00

Albums

❑ RSM-7000 [Mono] Everlasting Love 1967 30.00

❑ RSS-17000 [Stereo] Everlasting Love 1967 40.00