Vinyl Values: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week it seemed appropriate to pick Tom Petty, who passed away October 2.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

12-Inch singles

MCA

❑ L33-17033 [DJ] Rebels (LP Version 5:20) (Special Live Version 6:19) 1985 $15.00

45s

BACKSTREET

❑ 52181 Change of Heart/Heartbreakers Beach Party 1983 8.00

—Red vinyl in clear plastic sleeve with sticker

❑ 41138 [PS] Don’t Do Me Like That/Casa Dega 1979 5.00

❑ 41227 [PS] Here Comes My Girl/Louisiana Rain 1980 5.00

❑ 41169 [PS] Refugee/It’s Rainin’ Again 1980 5.00

MCA

❑ 53748 Free Fallin’/Down the Line 1989 5.00

❑ 53369 I Won’t Back Down/The Apartment Song 1989 30.00

—Special vinyl promo cover

SHELTER

❑ 62007 American Girl/Luna 1977 6.00

❑ 62008 Breakdown/Fooled Again (I Can’t Take It) 1977 6.00

❑ 62006 [DJ] Breakdown (Mono)/Breakdown (Stereo) 1976 10.00

❑ 62010 I Need to Know/No Second Thoughts 1978 5.00

❑ 62011 Listen to Her Heart/I Don’t Know What to Say to You 1978 5.00

❑ 62011 [PS] Listen to Her Heart/I Don’t Know What to Say to You 1978 5.00

Albums

AMERICAN

❑ 44285-1 Highway Companion 2007 30.00

—180-gram issue; CD released in 2006

BACKSTREET

❑ BSR-5105 Damn the Torpedoes 1979 12.00

❑ BSR-5160 Hard Promises 1981 12.00

❑ BSR-5360 Long After Dark 1982 12.00

MCA

❑ 1486 Damn the Torpedoes 1987 10.00

❑ 6253 Full Moon Fever 1989 12.00

❑ 37239 Hard Promises 1984 10.00

❑ 5836 Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) 1987 12.00

❑ 2-8021 Pack Up the Plantation — Live! 1985 15.00

❑ 5486 Southern Accents 1985 12.00

❑ 37143 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 1982 10.00

❑ 37116 You’re Gonna Get It! 1982 10.00

SHELTER

❑ TP-12677 [DJ] Of cial Live ‘Leg 1977 60.00

—Promo-only live album with letter to radio (has been counterfeited)

❑ SRL-52006 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 1979 15.00

—Later copies were distributed by MCA

❑ DA-52029 [DJ] You’re Gonna Get It! 1978 30.00

—Promo only on red vinyl

❑ DA-52029 You’re Gonna Get It! 1978 18.00

—Original copies were distributed by ABC

❑ DA-52029 You’re Gonna Get It! 1979 15.00

—Later copies were distributed by MCA

WARNER BROS.

❑ 47294 Echo 1999 25.00

❑ 46285 Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One 1996 12.00

❑ 47955 The Last DJ 2002 25.00