Dee Snider talks Twisted Sister as Episode 35’s guest of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast

Dee Snider, who just released his own album For the Love of Metal, discusses Rhino Records upcoming remastered reissue of the Twisted Sister 1983 classic, You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll. Rhino extended the album’s reissue with live recordings from the band’s memorable1983 performance at the Marquee Club in London (click here for track-listing). Snider goes back in time to the experience of that concert and the transition of Twisted Sister from a powerhouse club band to a popular arena group. You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll is pretty much where that transition started.

Click below to listen to the podcast interview with Dee Snider.