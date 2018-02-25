Fabulous Flip Sides

On February 1, we lost singer Dennis Edwards, who, beginning fifty years ago in 1968, helped transform the sound of the Temptations. His daughter, Issa Pointer, shares her family photos and Motown songwriter Kathleen Wakefield shares her memories with Goldmine. … ►
On January 15, we were shocked and saddened by the loss of Dolores O’Riordan, who had just been on our Goldmine Podcast, going through the group’s new album, “Something Else,” a mix of old and new songs with an orchestra. … ►
We look back on Ray Thomas’ work with the Moody Blues and solo songs. He retired from the group in 2003 and Norda Mullen has been providing flute, guitar and vocals since then. She shares kind words about her mentor. … ►
We spoke with Bobby Rydell earlier this year on the loss of Glen Campbell. Now we catch up with him on his music career, concert tours which include Frankie Avalon and Fabian, book tours and a Bye Bye Birdie revival. … ►
Drummer Paul Leim shares the story behind Lionel Richie’s “Hello” recording. Suzi Carr discusses two her compositions on the Miami Sound Machine’s breakthrough album “Primitive Love.” Buzz Cason highlights Gloria Estefan’s solo success with her cover of his “Everlasting Love.” … ►
We explore recent rare reissues, with extensive CD booklets filled with musical history and photos, from Australia’s new label, Playback records. There are 25 Skeeter Davis songs, including “The End of the World,” and 28 Mann and Weil compositions offered … ►
On November 21, we lost David Cassidy, the lead singer of the Partridge Family. We look back on the hit singles for the group, his solo singles and flip sides, including one co-written by Renee Armand, who shares her emotions. … ►
On December 10, 1967, Otis Redding died in a plane crash in Wisconsin, the day after his TV and club performances in Cleveland. We look back on Otis Redding’s music with Cleveland’s Michael Stanley, KISS’ Paul Stanley and Melissa Etheridge. … ►
Goldmine spoke with Joe Cerisano, lead vocalist and composer for the ‘80s group Silver Condor and recently part of the Band in the Basement. He also shared how the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Paul O’Neill, who passed away this year, saved him. … ►
We look back on Warren “Pete” Moore as a bass singer, songwriter and a producer for one of Motown’s most successful singing groups, the Miracles, with his daughter Monique Moore, singer Debby Boone and the band Fanny’s guitarist June Millington. … ►