Fabulous Flip Sides In Memoriam – Boston drummer Sib Hashian

On March 22, we lost Sib Hashian, drummer for Boston’s ‘70s albums and for Boston Barry Goudreau’s solo album in 1980. We remember him with a Boston flip side.

By Warren Kurtz

Boston

Flip side: Don’t Be Afraid

A side: A Man I’ll Never Be

Top 100 debut: November 18, 1978

Peak position: 31

Epic

Sib Hashian was the drummer for the band which bore his hometown’s name, Boston. The quintet’s debut album in 1976 became the best-selling debut for any group up to that time. Side one of their self-titled release is considered one of the most classic album sides of all time with its three Top 40 singles back to back “More Than a Feeling,” “Peace of Mind,” and “Long Time,” a string which stayed on the charts through the summer of 1977.

When Boston’s sophomore album “Don’t Look Back” debuted in 1978, it sold four million copies in the first month. The title song became the first single and, like “More Than a Feeling,” reached the Top 5. Their first arena tour ensued as their next Top 40 single, the ballad “A Man I’ll Never Be,” debuted. The quintet proved they could capture the technical sound live that they were known for on their records. Sib Hashian had an elevated stage behind the rest of the group, so that the audience could witness the power he brought to their music.

That power was prominent on the flip side of “A Man I’ll Never Be,” the song “Don’t Be Afraid,” which closed the second album. Brad Delp encouraged the listener “don’t be afraid of love” over the twin lead guitars of Tom Scholz and Barry Goudreau, anchored by Fran Sheehan’s bass.

In early 1979, “Feelin’ Satisfied” was released as the third and final charting single from the “Don’t Look Back” album.

In 1980, Sib Hashian had his seventh and final charting single as the drummer on “Dreams” by Barry Goudreau, from his self-titled solo album. Brad Delp also was on the album, singing on some of the numbers including one he co-wrote with the guitarist, “Mean Woman Blues,” giving a hint of the future band Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room (see Goldmine May 2017 issue). Vocalist and composer Fran Cosmo was introduced on “Nothin’ to Lose” to the Boston base, with Sib Hashian’s drumming being key to the power on these three and other songs.

Sib Hashian was performing Boston songs with Barry Goudreau on this year’s Legends of Rock Cruise when he passed away. Fellow cruise performer Ron Dante told Goldmine that a musical tribute was dedicated to him at the end of the cruise which touched his widow Suzanne.

Warren Kurtz is a Contributing Editor at Goldmine, known for his column “Fabulous Flip Sides” along with interviews, CD, DVD and book reviews. “Warren’s Fabulous Flip Sides” can be heard most Saturday mornings, roughly 9:05-9:25 a.m. Eastern time, on WVCR.com.