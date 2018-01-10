Goldmine has a new print redesign for the February 2018 issue

Slightly puzzled by the February cover of Goldmine featuring Led Zeppelin? No need to feel Dazed and Confused – it’s our new print redesign!
Goldmine’s design team, led by Dean Abatemarco, gave No Quarter in creating the magazine’s hot new look, from the cover to the back pages. Along the way we asked readers to weigh in with their thoughts, too, and now that it’s out we couldn’t be happier with the results.
At a time when vinyl record sales are climbing a Stairway To Heaven, hitting all-time highs in years, the fresh new design is taking our connection and impact with readers to the next level, making the recharged Goldmine an even better read.
Check out Goldmine’s latest redesign and let us know what you think – we’re feeling a Whole Lotta Love from readers already and hoping you feel the same way!
The February issue is on sale now until February 6 at select indie record shops, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores.
