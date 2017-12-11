Goldmine’s Holiday Gift Guide 2017

By Dave Thompson

The holidays have arrived and ears are getting fat… or they will if you feed them these handpicked Goldmine recommendations for the festivities.

1. David Gilmour

“Live At Pompeii” (Deluxe Edition)

Almost 50 years after he performed there with Pink Floyd, David Gilmour returned to the Roman ruins at Pompeii in 2016 for two extraordinary solo performances, which are now housed within a slew of CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray souvenirs. Packed with pyrotechnics, lasers and a career spanning set list, “Live at Pompeii” (Columbia) is as spectacular as its surroundings demand, and there’s an edition for almost every budget — including a four LP vinyl version. The true gift, however, is the Deluxe Edition, which features the best of the two concerts over two CDs and again across two Blu-rays, a multitude of bonus concert footage and documentaries, a photo booklet, a guide to Pompeii itself, four postcards and a poster.

2. Mothers of Invention

“Absolutely Free”

(Expanded Edition)

Amid all the 50th anniversary celebrations that have devoured 2017, it was easy to miss the Mothers of Invention’s second LP back in May. Indeed, it would even take the record company a few more months to celebrate, but the “Absolutely Free” Expanded Edition (Universal) easily makes up for lost time. A brand new remaster of the original album, taken from the analog tapes, is accompanied by a second disc featuring 20 minutes of additional rare and unreleased material. There’s also a reproduction of the rare 18-page lyric booklet that was only ever available by mail order back in 1967, and today costs more than this entire package!

3. Bruford

Bruford 1977-1980:

Seems Like A Lifetime Ago

For the prog lover on your shopping list, Bruford 1977-1980: Seems Like A Lifetime Ago (Madfish) boxes up eight discs worth of former Yes, King Crimson and Genesis drummer Bill Bruford’s eponymous late ’70s jazz-prog band. That’s all four albums, plus a 1980 live show, a disc of out-takes, fresh stereo and surround sound mixes of both 1978’s “Feels Good to Me” and the following year’s “One of a Kind.” There’s also a 16-page booklet, two black and white 10” x 8” band photos, one A3 size color poster accompanying “Live at the Venue”, and even a signed, numbered certificate of authentication.