Guide to Sgt. Pepper 50th Anniversary editions

Here are the Sgt. Pepper editions released this year to honor “Sgt. Pepper at 50” (then click below and let producer Giles Martin give you his take on each edition). We’re sure you’ll pick the one that suits you best.

ANNIVERSARY EDITION (1CD)

The album is newly mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell in stereo, sourced directly from the four-track masters and guided by the original, Beatles-preferred mono mix produced by his father, George Martin.

CD (2017 Stereo Mix of Sgt. Pepper)

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

4. Getting Better

5. Fixing A Hole

6. She’s Leaving Home

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

8. Within You Without You

9. When I’m Sixty-Four

10. Lovely Rita

11. Good Morning Good Morning

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

13. A Day In The Life

ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION (2-CD)

This expanded 2-CD package features the new stereo album mix on the first CD and adds a second CD of 18 tracks, including previously unreleased alternate takes of each of the album’s 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo and sequenced in the same order as the album. The second CD also includes a new stereo mix and a previously unreleased instrumental take of “Penny Lane,” and the 2015 stereo mix and two previously unreleased alternate takes of “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

4. Getting Better

5. Fixing A Hole

6. She’s Leaving Home

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

8. Within You Without You

9. When I’m Sixty-Four

10. Lovely Rita

11. Good Morning Good Morning

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

13. A Day In The Life

CD 2: Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album, plus various versions of “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane”)

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9]

2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]

4. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental/Speech At The End]

5. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

6. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]

8. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]

9. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

10. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

11. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]

13. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

15. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

16. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

17. Penny Lane – [Take 6 – Instrumental]

18. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

ANNIVERSARY EDITION (2-LP)

This expanded 180-gram 2-LP vinyl package features the new stereo album mix on the first LP and adds a second LP with previously unreleased alternate takes for each of the album’s 13 songs, newly mixed in stereo and sequenced in the same order as the album.

LP 1: 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Stereo Mix

SIDE 1

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

2. With A Little Help From My Friends

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

4. Getting Better

5. Fixing A Hole

6. She’s Leaving Home

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!

SIDE 2

1. Within You Without You

2. When I’m Sixty-Four

3. Lovely Rita

4. Good Morning Good Morning

5. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

6. A Day In The Life

LP 2: Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album

SIDE 3

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

2. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]

4. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

5. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

6. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]

SIDE 4

1. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]

2. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

3. Lovely Rita – [Speech And Take 9]

4. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

5. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]

6. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]

ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION (6-DISC BOX SET)

This extensive collection gives an unprecedented insight into how The Beatles made their ground-breaking album. The box set features a new stereo version by Giles Martin and 33 tracks from the Sgt. Pepper sessions that place you in the studio as the group develop the songs.

4 AUDIO CDs:

A new stereo mix of the album by Giles Martin.

Sgt. Pepper Sessions on 2 CDs – with over 100 minutes of audio

illustrating how the album was created. Newly mixed from the original four-track tapes, most of the material is previously unreleased.

Also contains the original 1967 mono mix of the album and bonus tracks including three previously unreleased mixes.

BLU-RAY/DVD:

Fully restored 1992 documentary “The Making of Sgt. Pepper,” including interviews with Paul, George and Ringo and fascinating in-the-studio footage introduced by George Martin.

Restored promotional films for “A Day In The Life,” “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane.”

2017 Giles Martin 5.1 surround sound mix and high-resolution stereo audio in 96KHz/24bit of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” plus “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane.”

144-page hardback book featuring an introduction by Sir Paul McCartney, comprehensive song-by-song details and recording information, in-depth essays about the design of the cover, the album’s musical innovations and its historical context… and much more. Illustrations include photographs from the recording sessions, handwritten lyrics and Abbey Road documentation.

Plus a replica of the original card insert and two bonus posters.

CD 1: 2017 Sgt. Pepper Stereo Mix

CD 2 : Complete early takes from the sessions sequenced in the chronological order of their first recording dates

1. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]

2. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]

3. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]

4. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]

5. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]

6. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]

7. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]

8. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]

9. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]

11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]

12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]

13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]

14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]

16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]

17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]

18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

CD 3: Complete early takes from the sessions sequenced in the chronological order of their first recording dates

1. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]

2. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]

3. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]

4. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]

5. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]

6. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]

7. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]

8. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]

9. Getting Better [Take 12]

10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]

11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]

12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]

13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]

14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]

15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]

CD 4: Mono Album And Bonus Tracks

Tracks 1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of Original Mono Mix of Sgt. Pepper

14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]

15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]

16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]

18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]

19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]

DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)

Audio Features (both discs):

– New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of Sgt. Pepper album and “Penny Lane” plus 2015 5.1 surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)

– High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 Sgt. Pepper stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)

Video Features (both discs):

– “The Making of Sgt. Pepper” [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]

– Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life,” “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane”