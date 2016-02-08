Market Watch: Top records sold on eBay, Jan. 2016

A list of top records sold on eBay, January 2016. All formats of records listed.

5. Elvis Presley set of Sun Records

Sold For: $5,000.00 (Best Offer Accepted)

Listed As: “Elvis Presley ORIGINAL set of Sun Records plus ORIGINAL CR -15 !! EX+ to NM”

Genre: Rock

Record Label: Sun Records

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1950s

Format: 7-Inch 45rpm

Special Attributes: 1st Edition

Record Grading: EX/NM

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Here’s your chance to add six of what’s arguably the most sought after Elvis Presley records in history!! An original set of the 1950’s Sun Recording AND an original one sided promotional copy of Old Shep which was ONLY sent out to radio stations !! This set ranges from Excellent plus condition to Near Mint condition, but opinions vary so please look at the pics and judge for yourself. I am basing my opinion on only Elvis’s Sun recordings. I have seen and dealt with many over the past 38 years, from ones you can barely read the label and not play. To ones that are in pristine condition. This set ranks closer to the top. They have all been played by me (a few times) and there are absolutely NO skips, or jumps, they all play beautifully with that original sun record hiss (if you’ve played the originals you know exactly what I am referring to). You could spend months, if not years piecing a set together, and the condition of the records could vary greatly and come from all corners of the planet. This set comes from the original owner, they ALL came from the same home from the man who acquired them all in the 1950’s including the Old Shep. He was a disc jockey in north east Arkansas, I had met during a road trip while me and a friend was traveling antiquing (I have had them listed before but don’t know why I never mentioned that). The old shep is the only promotional one. Here is a chance to get the Whole complete ORIGINAL set in one purchase. Chances like this don’t come up very often, don’t let them slip away.”

4. The Beatles – “Please Please Me”

Sold For: $6,500.00

Listed As: “THE BEATLES PLEASE PLEASE ME 63′ U.K. Import STEREO VINYL LP 1ST PRESS 1 G 1 R”

Genre: Rock

Record Label: Parlophone (PCS 3042)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 1963

Format: 12-Inch 33rpm

Special Attributes: 1st Edition

Record Grading: VG

Sleeve Grading: VG

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “Solid condition! True 1st press -1 1G -1 1R (absolute earliest pressing with the earliest codes and stampers) heavyweight disc in EX- visual condition w/light scratches. Labels have a fairly worn look w/1st print “Dick James” credits, & MZT taxcode. Playback is solid w/(nostalgic)surface noise. Correct 1st print Angus McBean flipback sleeve is solid (EX-) w/no creases & no seam-splits, but fairly grubby rear. Beautiful original Emitex heavy-duty “…GREAT BRITAIN” clear window paper inner has a seam-split. Own a piece of real music history!!!”

3. Leonid Kogan And Elisabeth Gilels – “Sonatas For Two Violins”

Sold For: $7,095.60

Listed As: “KOGAN & GILELS Sonatas For 2 Violins Columbia Ex+ 1964 Blue/Silver Stereo LP”

Genre: Classical

Record Label: Columbia (SAX 2531)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.K.

Release Year: 1964

Format: 12-Inch 33rpm

Record Grading: EX+

Seller: Private Seller

Seller’s Comments: “LEONID KOGAN And ELISABETH GILELS Sonatas For 2 Violins (Columbia SAX 2531 UK 1964 flipback sleeve. Stereo Blue/Silver labels. Blue/Silver LP) Ex+/Ex+ Cover still smart and crisp. Some very faint signs of age when studied closely. Vinyl in strongest excellent plus shape with only the very faintest signs of most superficial play and careful use: Still in supreme playable and collectable condition. Some isolated, superficial and very minor non audible surface marking only visible on closest inspection.

2. Judas Priest – “Painkiller”

Sold For: $10,000.00

Listed As: “Judas Priest – Painkiller MEGA RARE ACETATE LP!!! 1990 Columbia VG+”

Genre: Heavy Metal

Record Label: Columbia

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1990

Format: 12-Inch 33rpm

Special Attributes: Acetate/Dubplate

Record Grading: VG+

Seller: Rama Records

Seller’s Comments: “Super rare acetate from 1990!! Judas Priest- Painkiller LP; There are 2 records here, one for each side of the LP (the flip side of each record is blank); Columbia labels have hand written info (see pics); There is no etchings in the runoff; Side 1 record is VG+ close to NM, looks and plays great! Has some minor background crackling just in the moments between tracks; Side 2 record is VG+, has some light surface noise that is mainly just noticeable during the quiet parts; Both records are housed in a generic white gatefold cover; From the personal collection of a CBS/Sony music executive; Probably a one-of-a-kind copy, as an acetate of this record has never surfaced!

1. Paul & Linda McCartney – “Ram”

Sold For: $11,000.00

Listed As: “PAUL McCARTNEY BEATLES US Mono Ram Original AM Radio LP”

Genre: Rock

Record Label: Apple (MAS-3375)

Country/Region of Manufacture: U.S.

Release Year: 1971

Format: 12-Inch 33rpm

Special Attributes: Mono

Record Grading: VG++

Sleeve Grading: VG++

Seller: Rockaway Records

Seller’s Comments: “Super rare mono issue of 1971 LP. “Monaural” printed on Apple Inc. labels. No cover issued, though this copy includes a stock Apple Ram cover. Although not indicated on the labels, this LP was pressed in small quantity for promo use only. It is believed that these were sent to AM radio stations only. Also, this mono version is not simply a “fold-down” of the stereo mix, it is a unique true mono mix. This genuine issue was pressed by Capitol in Los Angeles, as indicated by the asterisk in the trail-off area. Handwritten matrix numbers read “MAS-1-3375-F-1” on side one and “MAS-2-3375-F-1” on side two. There are less than ten copies of this rarity known to exist. Vinyl is very shiny – it appears to have possibly been buffed (polished). It looks and plays great!”