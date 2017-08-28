Artist Vinyl Record Value Guide: Marshall Crenshaw

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected vinyl record price guide from our latest data resource, the Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s artist is Marshall Crenshaw, since Crenshaw is featured online and in the upcoming October issue. Here is a selected Marshall Crenshaw album discography.

12-Inch singles

SHAKE

❑ 104 Something’s Gonna Happen/She Can’t Dance 1981 $40.00 (shown above)

WARNER BROS.

❑ PRO-A-2410 [DJ] Blues Is King (same on both sides) 1985 10.00

❑ PRO-A-2003 [DJ] Cynical Girl//Rave On/ Somebody Like You 1982 20.00

❑ PRO-A-2366 [DJ] Little Wild One (No. 5) (same on both sides) 1985 10.00

❑ PRO-A-2793 [DJ] Mary Jean (same on both sides) 1987 10.00

❑ PRO-A-2752 [DJ] This Is Easy (same on both sides) 1987 10.00

❑ PRO-A-2036 [DJ] Whenever You’re On My Mind (same on both sides) 1983 12.00

45s

❑ 29771 Cynical Girl//Rave On/ Somebody Like You 1983 $5.00

❑ 29974 Someday, Someway/You’re My Favorite Waste of Time 1982 6.00

❑ 22878 Some Hearts/Whatever Way the Wind Blows 1989 5.00

❑ 29894 There She Goes Again/Usual Thing 1982 5.00

❑ 29630 Whenever You’re On My Mind/Jungle Rock 1983 5.00

Albums

❑ 25319 Downtown 1985 $12.00

❑ 23873 Field Day 1983 12.00

❑ 25908 Good Evening 1989 12.00

❑ BSK3673 Marshall Crenshaw 1982 12.00

❑ 25583 Mary Jean and 9 Others 1987 12.00