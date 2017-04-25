Premiere of Ye Banished Privateers video

Hoist the Jolly Roger! YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS take no prisoners.

The below video (a 360 degree video!) is a premiere of YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS’ “First Night in Port,” the title track of the new album on Napalm Records.

With ‘First Night Back In Port’ a loose merger of ruffians and raiders will take you back into the cruel world of the 18th century. Be prepared for rough times where pirates dominated the seven seas. With the help of Irish and Skandinavian folk as well as raw punk they brew stormy sea chanties. None of their sprees is as alike as two peas in a pod. YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS count 30 crew members. At least a dozen of these buccaneers arm themselves to the teeth with fiddle, banjo and accordion on any of their feasts. All of them with grumpy gorges but hearts made of gold when they sing against laws and nations. If this pack of rags and tricorns ask for a dance no gums stay dry, no peg legs stiff. Smoky gullets join in unique sounds of long forgotten days – a time travel back to honest and moving music.

