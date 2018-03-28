Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest is the guest on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, Episode 22

Guitarist Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest discusses the new Firepower LP — the band’s 18th studio album — and other Priestly matters, such as the retirement of guitarist Glenn Tipton, Rob Halford’s vocal strength, Stained Class‘ 40th anniversary, the possibility of touring with Iron Maiden again, producer Andy Sneap’s mega-contributions, … even K.K. Downing’s recent remarks about feeling left out.

Since the interview was conducted, the band has worked “Saints In Hell” from 1978’s Stained Class into the current tour’s set list and Glenn Tipton has already joined the band onstage during a concert, but these topics were discussed on the podcast’s episode prior to the tour’s launch.

Listen to the episode below.