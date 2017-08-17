Video Premiere: Chris Pierce’s “Don’t Fight It”

Goldmine premieres a new video by Chris Pierce called “Don’t Fight It,” featuring background vocals by The Grateful Dead’s Donna Jean Godchaux.

Pierce also co-wrote the hit song “We Can Always Come Back to This,” which was prominently featured on the #1 U.S. Primetime NBC TV hit show “This Is Us” (nominated for 11 Emmys). The song charted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, as well as in the Top 20 on the Billboard Rock and R&B charts.

The video for “Don’t Fight It” is a collage of vintage/retro footage celebrating life and dancing to the music. Watch it below.

“Don’t Fight It” is a Wilson Pickett classic, and it’s key inspirational lyric –“you’ve got to feel it!” – provided the album title and muse for Pierce’s ultimate 60’s/Muscle Shoals vintage soul album.

Pierce recorded iconic, re-imagined soul covers in Muscle Shoals with the legendary Swampers, Muscle Shoals Horns and Shoals Sisters; named by Leon Russell and immortalized by Lynyrd Skynyrd in “Sweet Home Alabama,” the Musicians Hall Of Famers defined the classic R&B soul sound in its 60’s and 70’s heyday.



CHRIS PIERCE – “Don’t Fight It”

FROM THE NEW ALBUM: “You’ve Got To Feel It!” RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

FEATURING ORIGINAL MEMBERS OF:

THE SWAMPERS, THE MUSCLE SHOALS HORNS

& THE SHOALS SISTERS

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: WWW.CHRISPIERCE.COM

© 2017 CALABAMA RECORDINGS – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Recorded and Mixed in Muscle Shoals, Alabama at The NuttHouse Recording Studio.

Executive Producer: David Resnik

Produced by: David Resnik & Steve Bassett

Recorded and Mixed by: Jimmy Nutt

Assistant Engineer: Cody Simmons

Mastered by Gavin Lurssen

Chris Pierce – Vocal

Bryan Owings – Drums

David Hood – Bass

Spooner Oldham – Fender Rhodes

Steve Bassett – Piano, Hammond B3

Jimmy Johnson – Guitar

Kelvin Holly – Guitar

Will McFarlane – Guitar

David Resnik – Guitar

Harvey Thompson – Tenor Saxophone

Steve Herrman – Trumpet

Doug Moffatt – Baritone Saxophone

Charles Rose – Trombone & Horn Arrangements

Cindy Walker – Background Vocal

Marie Lewey – Background Vocal

Donna Jean Godchaux-Mackay – Background Vocal

Steve Bassett – Background Vocal

Richard Lenwood – Background Vocal

“Don’t Fight It”

Song Written by: Wilson Pickett and Steve Cropper

Video Produced & Edited By: Chris Pierce

©2017 CALABAMA RECORDINGS