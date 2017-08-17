Video Premiere: Chris Pierce’s “Don’t Fight It”

Goldmine premieres a new video by Chris Pierce called “Don’t Fight It,” featuring background vocals by The Grateful Dead’s Donna Jean Godchaux.
Pierce also co-wrote the hit song “We Can Always Come Back to This,” which was prominently featured on the #1 U.S. Primetime NBC TV hit show “This Is Us” (nominated for 11 Emmys). The song charted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, as well as in the Top 20 on the Billboard Rock and R&B charts.
The video for “Don’t Fight It” is a collage of vintage/retro footage celebrating life and dancing to the music. Watch it below.
“Don’t Fight It” is a Wilson Pickett classic, and it’s key inspirational lyric –“you’ve got to feel it!” – provided the album title and muse for Pierce’s ultimate 60’s/Muscle Shoals vintage soul album.
Pierce recorded iconic, re-imagined soul covers in Muscle Shoals with the legendary Swampers, Muscle Shoals Horns and Shoals Sisters; named by Leon Russell and immortalized by Lynyrd Skynyrd in “Sweet Home Alabama,” the Musicians Hall Of Famers defined the classic R&B soul sound in its 60’s and 70’s heyday.
CHRIS PIERCE – “Don’t Fight It”
FROM THE NEW ALBUM: “You’ve Got To Feel It!” RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2017
FEATURING ORIGINAL MEMBERS OF:
THE SWAMPERS, THE MUSCLE SHOALS HORNS
& THE SHOALS SISTERS
Recorded and Mixed in Muscle Shoals, Alabama at The NuttHouse Recording Studio.
Executive Producer: David Resnik
Produced by: David Resnik & Steve Bassett
Recorded and Mixed by: Jimmy Nutt
Assistant Engineer: Cody Simmons
Mastered by Gavin Lurssen
Chris Pierce – Vocal
Bryan Owings – Drums
David Hood – Bass
Spooner Oldham – Fender Rhodes
Steve Bassett – Piano, Hammond B3
Jimmy Johnson – Guitar
Kelvin Holly – Guitar
Will McFarlane – Guitar
David Resnik – Guitar
Harvey Thompson – Tenor Saxophone
Steve Herrman – Trumpet
Doug Moffatt – Baritone Saxophone
Charles Rose – Trombone & Horn Arrangements
Cindy Walker – Background Vocal
Marie Lewey – Background Vocal
Donna Jean Godchaux-Mackay – Background Vocal
Steve Bassett – Background Vocal
Richard Lenwood – Background Vocal
“Don’t Fight It”
Song Written by: Wilson Pickett and Steve Cropper
Video Produced & Edited By: Chris Pierce
