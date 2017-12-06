Vinyl Values: Heart album discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is the rock band Heart.

CAPITOL

❑ PJ-12546 Bad Animals 1987 $10.00

❑ PJ-512546 Bad Animals 1987 12.00

—Columbia House edition

❑ R153552 Bad Animals 1987 12.00

—BMG Direct Marketing edition

❑ C1-91820 Brigade 1990 15.00

❑ C1-591820 Brigade 1990 15.00

—Columbia House edition

❑ SQ-12500 Dreamboat Annie 1986 10.00

❑ 72435-21184-1 Dreamboat Annie 1999 18.00

—180-gram audiophile reissue

❑ ST-12410 Heart 1985 18.00

—With original mix of “Never

❑ ST-12410 Heart 1985 12.00

—With remix of “Never.” Side one trail-off wax has an “RE-1

❑ ST-512410 Heart 1985 18.00

—Columbia House edition; has original mix of “Never

❑ SQ-12501 Magazine 1986 10.00

EPIC

❑ FE36371 Bebe Le Strange 1980 12.00

❑ KE236888 Greatest Hits/Live 1980 15.00

❑ AS884 [DJ] Heart 1980 25.00

—Promo-only sampler from “Greatest Hits/Live

❑ QE38800 Passionworks 1983 12.00

❑ PE38800 Passionworks 1985 10.00

❑ FE38049 Private Audition 1982 12.00

MUSHROOM

❑ MRS-2-SP [PD] Dreamboat Annie 1978 30.00

❑ MRS-5008 Magazine 1978 12.00

—Authorized edition; Side 2, Track 3 is “Mother Earth Blues

❑ MRS-1-SP [PD] Magazine 1978 25.00

PORTRAIT

❑ FR35555 Dog and Butterfly 1978 12.00

❑ PR35555 Dog and Butterfly 1981 10.00

❑ JR34799 Little Queen 1977 12.00

❑ HR44799 Little Queen 1981 50.00

—Half-speed mastered edition