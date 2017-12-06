Vinyl Values: Heart album discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week’s pick is the rock band Heart.
CAPITOL
❑ PJ-12546 Bad Animals 1987 $10.00
❑ PJ-512546 Bad Animals 1987 12.00
—Columbia House edition
❑ R153552 Bad Animals 1987 12.00
—BMG Direct Marketing edition
❑ C1-91820 Brigade 1990 15.00
❑ C1-591820 Brigade 1990 15.00
—Columbia House edition
❑ SQ-12500 Dreamboat Annie 1986 10.00
❑ 72435-21184-1 Dreamboat Annie 1999 18.00
—180-gram audiophile reissue
❑ ST-12410 Heart 1985 18.00
—With original mix of “Never
❑ ST-12410 Heart 1985 12.00
—With remix of “Never.” Side one trail-off wax has an “RE-1
❑ ST-512410 Heart 1985 18.00
—Columbia House edition; has original mix of “Never
❑ SQ-12501 Magazine 1986 10.00
EPIC
❑ FE36371 Bebe Le Strange 1980 12.00
❑ KE236888 Greatest Hits/Live 1980 15.00
❑ AS884 [DJ] Heart 1980 25.00
—Promo-only sampler from “Greatest Hits/Live
❑ QE38800 Passionworks 1983 12.00
❑ PE38800 Passionworks 1985 10.00
❑ FE38049 Private Audition 1982 12.00
MUSHROOM
❑ MRS-2-SP [PD] Dreamboat Annie 1978 30.00
❑ MRS-5008 Magazine 1978 12.00
—Authorized edition; Side 2, Track 3 is “Mother Earth Blues
❑ MRS-1-SP [PD] Magazine 1978 25.00
PORTRAIT
❑ FR35555 Dog and Butterfly 1978 12.00
❑ PR35555 Dog and Butterfly 1981 10.00
❑ JR34799 Little Queen 1977 12.00
❑ HR44799 Little Queen 1981 50.00
—Half-speed mastered edition