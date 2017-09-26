Vinyl Values: Steppenwolf’s 45s discography

Each week we will pick an artist and post a selected discography from our latest Record Album Price Guide, 9th Edition. This week will be Steppenwolf.

45s

ABC

❑ 1436 [Picture Sleeve] The Pusher/Born to Be Wild 1970 $6.00

ABC DUNHILL

❑ 4138 Born to Be Wild/Everybody’s Next One 1968 8.00

❑ 4292 For Ladies Only/Sparkle Eyes 1971 5.00

❑ 4234 Hey Lawdy Mama/Twisted 1970 6.00

❑ 4192 It’s Never Too Late/Happy Birthday 1969 6.00

❑ 4161 Magic Carpet Ride/Sookie Sookie 1968 8.00

❑ 4221 Monster/Berry Rides Again 1969 6.00

❑ 4205 Move Over/Power Play 1969 6.00

❑ 4283 Ride with Me/Black Pit 1971 50.00

—This is much rarer than the version with the other flip side

❑ 4283 Ride with Me/For Madmen Only 1971 5.00

❑ 4283 [Picture Sleeve] Ride with Me/For Madmen Only 1971 6.00

❑ 4182 Rock Me/Jupiter Child 1969 8.00

❑ 4248 Screaming Night Hog/Spiritual Fantasy 1970 6.00

❑ 4269 Snow Blind Friend/Hippo Stomp 1971 5.00

❑ 4261 Who Needs Ya/Earschplittenloudenboomer 1970 6.00

DUNHILL

❑ 4123 Sookie Sookie/Take What You Need 1968 12.00

❑ 4109 The Ostrich/A Girl I Know 1967 10.00

MUMS

❑ 6031 [Picture Sleeve] Straight Shootin’ Woman/Justice, Don’t Be Slow 1974