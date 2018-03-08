Blogs

Goldmine blogs

Jazz-Rock Fusion, Hillbilly Boogie, Alligator Blues, Canadian Craziness, Louisiana History and a Living Legend

| | 0

This month’s batch of sound takes us back to the swamps of 1950s Louisiana, modern-day Chicago, a certified legend in John Mayall, a rollicking debut from Big Shoes (made up of members of the bands of Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Taj Mahal and Delbert McClinton) an outrageous Canadian septet, Living Fossil, and don’t forget the man they call Hristo.

CD Review: International Pop Overthrow, Vol. 20

| | 0

VARIOUS ARTISTS – International Pop Overthrow, Volume 20 (Pop Geek Heaven) “Well it was 20 years ago today David Bash booked some bands to play.” This inscription – alongside snapshots of each of the 20 International Pop Overthrow CD compilation …

The Best of the New Blues, Rock, Jazz CDs

| | 0

The sound filling us up this month with blues, rock, jazz: Adam Ahuja will be the latest one-man band to rock your world. Six new faces come together to make a bold new jazz statement. Mama SpanX will spank you solid. Monk Lives. Jim Shaneberger protests like Dylan. And there’s a new British Invasion.