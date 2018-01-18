Miranda Lambert goes to bat for shelter dogs

By Bruce Sylvester

People who like Miranda Lambert as well as dogs may be interested in this recent press release. I like both.

NASHVILLE, TN – January 18, 2018

Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions – music and mutts. In every community during her 24-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, Miranda’s 501c3 nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation, will collect dog food, treats, supplies & cash donations for a local shelter at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.

Lambert, who owns 8 rescue dogs, says, “I always try to combine my two passions which are music & mutts. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

Supporters can drop off their donations and sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet with the mutt-loving and celebrated superstar, presented by Live Nation & MuttNation. Check venue sites online for Little Red Wagon collection times.

1/18/2018 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena Greenville Humane Society

1/19/2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center Pet Alliance

1/20/2018 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Furkids

2/1/2018 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Humane Society

2/2/2018 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena SCRAPS-Spokane Country Regional Animal Protection Services

2/3/2018 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena To be announced

2/8/2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Happy Tails

2/9/2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State To be announced

2/10/2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum To be announced

2/15/2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Helen Woodward Animal Shelter for SD

2/16/2018 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena To be announced

2/17/2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Rockstar Rescue

3/1/2018 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena Humane Society for Knoxville

3/2/2018 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Lexington Humane Society

3/3/2018 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County

3/8/2018 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Hearts United Animal Shelter

3/9/2018 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Second Chance Animal Shelter

3/10/2018 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Pulaski County Humane Society

3/15/2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue

3/16/2018 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center APA Adoption Center

3/17/2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Wayside Waifs

3/22/2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center See Spot Rescued

3/23/2018 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center Centre County PAWS

3/24/2018 Winston-Salem, NC Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Forsyth Humane Society

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville singer/songwriter Miranda Lambert is the reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, having been bestowed this honor for eight consecutive years. Her accolades include 2 Grammy Awards, 13 (CMA) Country Music Associations Awards, and 28 (ACM) Academy of Country Music Awards as well as many other honors, including the prestigious Harmony Award from the Nashville Symphony.

The Texas native released her most recent effort, a double album titled The Weight of These Wings in November 2016, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. She touts six studio albums to her repertoire;Kerosene (2005), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four The Record (2011) and Platinum (2014), the latter earning Lambert a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Album, in addition to her previous GRAMMY win for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2010 for “The House That Built Me.” The first song released from The Weight Of These Wings, “Vice,” received multiple Grammy and ACM Award nominations. For More Information www.Mirandalambert.com