Miranda Lambert tour brings aid to dogs.

by Bruce Sylvester

This press release may interest  people who like both Miranda Lambert and dogs.   (I’m one of those people.)

HELP MIRANDA LAMBERT’S MUTTNATION

FILL THE LITTLE RED WAGON ON THE LIVIN’ LIKE HIPPIES TOUR

 Support Local Shelter Dogs & Enter to Win a Meet & Greet

NASHVILLE, TN – January 18, 2018 

Miranda Lambert has found the perfect way to nurture two of her passions – music and mutts. In every community during her 24-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, Miranda’s 501c3 nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation, will collect dog food, treats, supplies & cash donations for a local shelter at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.

Lambert, who owns 8 rescue dogs, says, “I always try to combine my two passions which are music & mutts. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

Supporters can drop off their donations and sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet with the mutt-loving and celebrated superstar, presented by Live Nation & MuttNation. Check venue sites online for Little Red Wagon collection times.

 

1/18/2018         Greenville, SC                    Bon Secours Arena                                         Greenville Humane Society

1/19/2018         Orlando, FL                        Amway Center                                                 Pet Alliance

1/20/2018         Atlanta, GA                         Infinite Energy Arena                                   Furkids

2/1/2018           Tacoma, WA                     Tacoma Dome                                                 Humane Society

2/2/2018           Spokane, WA                     Spokane Arena                                                 SCRAPS-Spokane Country Regional Animal Protection Services

2/3/2018           Eugene, OR                        Matthew Knight Arena                                 To be announced

2/8/2018           Sacramento, CA               Golden 1 Center                                               Happy Tails

2/9/2018           Fresno, CA                          Save Mart Center at Fresno State             To be announced

2/10/2018         Los Angeles, CA                The Forum                                                         To be announced

2/15/2018         San Diego, CA                    Viejas Arena                                                      Helen Woodward Animal Shelter for SD

2/16/2018         Ontario, CA                        Citizens Business Bank Arena                    To be announced

2/17/2018         Phoenix, AZ                       Talking Stick Resort Arena                         Rockstar Rescue

3/1/2018           Knoxville, TN                    Thompson Boling Arena                              Humane Society for Knoxville

3/2/2018           Lexington, KY                   Rupp Arena                                                        Lexington Humane Society

3/3/2018           Cleveland, OH                   Wolstein Center                                               Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County

3/8/2018           Omaha, NE                         CenturyLink Center                                       Hearts United Animal Shelter

3/9/2018           Oklahoma City, OK         Chesapeake Energy Arena                          Second Chance Animal Shelter

3/10/2018         Little Rock, AR                 Verizon Arena                                                  Pulaski County Humane Society

3/15/2018         Des Moines, IA                  Wells Fargo Arena                                          AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue

3/16/2018         St. Louis, MO                     Scottrade Center                                             APA Adoption Center

3/17/2018         Kansas City, MO               Sprint Center                                                     Wayside Waifs

3/22/2018         Newark, NJ                        Prudential Center                                           See Spot Rescued

3/23/2018         State College, PA              Bryce Jordan Center                                      Centre County PAWS

3/24/2018         Winston-Salem, NC        Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum     Forsyth Humane Society

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals.  www.muttnation.com

About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville singer/songwriter Miranda Lambert is the reigning ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, having been bestowed this honor for eight consecutive years. Her accolades include 2 Grammy Awards, 13 (CMA) Country Music Associations Awards, and 28 (ACM) Academy of Country Music Awards as well as many other honors, including the prestigious Harmony Award from the Nashville Symphony.

The Texas native released her most recent effort, a double album titled The Weight of These Wings in November 2016, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. She touts six studio albums to her repertoire;Kerosene (2005), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four The Record (2011) and Platinum (2014), the latter earning Lambert a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Album, in addition to her previous GRAMMY win for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2010 for “The House That Built Me.”  The first song released from The Weight Of These Wings, “Vice,” received multiple Grammy and ACM Award nominations. For more information www.Mirandalambert.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

