This month’s batch of sound takes us back to the swamps of 1950s Louisiana, modern-day Chicago, a certified legend in John Mayall, a rollicking debut from Big Shoes (made up of members of the bands of Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Taj Mahal and Delbert McClinton) an outrageous Canadian septet, Living Fossil, and don’t forget the man they call Hristo. ►
The sound filling us up this month with blues, rock, jazz: Adam Ahuja will be the latest one-man band to rock your world. Six new faces come together to make a bold new jazz statement. Mama SpanX will spank you solid. Monk Lives. Jim Shaneberger protests like Dylan. And there’s a new British Invasion. ►
Start the new year off right with the best of the best: Motorhead, Funkadelic, Phil Seymour, Johnny Nicholas and the top 10 CDs of 2017. ►
From Swing, Metal and Soul to Roadhouse Blues’n’Boogie plus Jazz, this month’s “Filled With Sound” is overflowing! ►
From Funky Americana and Danish Vocalese to rare unearthed Art Pepper masterpieces and the debut of an Indiana twentysomething jazz genius, these six new CDs taste totally delicious. ►
Brave new sounds encompassing a tuba/guitar duo, ’70s-styled funk, regional blues-rock and even a meeting of the minds between The Cowsills, Beach Boys and Bangles. It’s all here. ►
Here are a bunch of new CDs that exemplify a good chunk of today’s Americana music. ►
A bonanza of new CDs include lush pop, R’n’B, Sinatra and Jobim Remembered, Country-Soul from a 1972 pioneer and pure Americana from a master. ►
From Memphis rockabilly to an Italian recreation thereof, with stops along the way for metal, jazz and Americana, we’ve got all the bases covered. ►
The Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, now in its 40th year, kicks off the Saratoga summer concert season under towering pine trees, this weekend June 24 and 25 on two stages. ►