A

Abba(6) (Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson & Anni-Frid Lyngstad)

Paula Abdul(30)

AC/DC(10) (Brian Johnson, Bon Scott, Angus & Malcolm Young, Mark Evans, Cliff Williams & Phil Rudd)

Bryan Adams(9 & 94)

Aerosmith(2) (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford, Ray Tabano, Jimmy Crespo & Rick Dufay)

Pål Waaktaar ) a-ha(37) (Morten Harket, Magne Furuholmen

Air Supply(31) (Russell Hitchcock & Graham Russell)

Alabama(28) (Jeff Cook, Mark Herndon, Randy Owen & Teddy Gentry)

The Alan Parsons Project(37) (Alan Parsons, Eric Woolfson, David Paton, Stuart Elliot, Ian Bairnson, Lenny Zakatek, John Miles, Chris Rainbow & Colin Blunstone)

Alice Cooper(13) (Vincent Damon Furnier, Glen Buxton, Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, Bob Ezrin, Dick Wagner & Steve Hunter)

Alice In Chains(67) (Layne Staley, Mike Starr, William DuVall, Mike Inez, Jerry Cantrell & Sean Kinney)

The Allman Brothers Band(35) (Duane & Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Warren Haynes, Berry Oakley, Allen Woody, Butch Trucks, Jaimoe Johanson & Marc Quinones)

Herb Alpert(18)

America(24) (Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell & Dan Peek)

The Ames Brothers(36) (Ed, Vic, Joe & Gene Ames)

The Andantes(78) (Jackie Hicks, Marlene Barrow & Louvain Demps)

The Animals(16) (Eric Burdon, Hilton Valentine, Alan Price, Dave Rowberry, Chas Chandler, John Steel, Barry Jenkins, Vic Briggs, Danny McCulloch, & John Weider).

Paul Anka(13 & 93)

Dave Appell(94)

Rod Argent(73)

Louis Armstrong(23)

Eddy Arnold(22)

The Association(41) (Jules Gary Alexander, Terry Kirkman, Brian Cole, Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel, Jim Yester & Larry Ramos)

Rick Astley(34)

Chet Atkins(78)

Atlantic Starr(47) (David, Wayne & Jonathan Lewis, Joseph Phillips, Sharon Bryant, Barbara Weathers, Porter Carroll, Jr., Koran Daniels, Clifford Archer & William Sudderth III)

Dallas Austin(92)

Frankie Avalon(39)

B

Babyface (Kenneth Edmonds)(84)

Burt Bacharach (86)

Bachman-Turner Overdrive(58) (Randy,Tim & Robbie Bachman, Blair Thornton & C.F. Turner)

Bad Company(42) (Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs, Boz Burrell & Brian Howe)

Joan Baez(52)

Anita Baker(54)

LaVern Baker(44)

Bananarama(71) (Sara Dallin,Keren Woodward,Siobhan Fahey & Jacquie O’Sullivan)

The Band(23) (Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson & Richard Manuel)

The Bangles(36) (Susanna Hoffs, Vicki Peterson, Debbi Peterson & Michael Steele)

Gene Barge(80)

Jeff Barry(92)

Count Basie(63)

Shirley Bassey(44)

The Bay City Rollers(51) (Les McKeown, Eric Faulkner, Stuart Wood, Alan & Derek Longmuir & Nobby Clark)

Carole Bayer Sager(95)

The Beach Boys(1) (Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks & Bruce Johnston)

The Beastie Boys(17) (Adam Horovitz, Michael Diamond & Adam Yauch)

The Beatles(1) (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison & Ringo Starr)

The Bee Gees(4) (Barry, Robin & Maurice Gibb, Vince Melouney, Colin Peterson, Geoff Bridgford, Alan Kendall, Dennis Bryon & Blue Weaver)

Harry Belafonte(25)

Arnold Belnick(74)

Pat Benatar(17) with Neil Giraldo

Tony Bennett(14)

George Benson(35)

Brook Benton(26)

Chuck Berry(5)

Acker Bilk(72)

Bill Black’s Combo(70) (Bill Black,Joe Lewis Hall,Reggie Young,Martin Wills & Jerry Arnold)

Bill Haley & His Comets(17) (Frank Beecher, Danny Cedrone, Joey D’Ambrose, Rudy Pompilli, Johnny Grande, Marshall Lytle, Al Rex, Dick Richards, Ralph Jones, Billy Gussack, & Billy Williamson)

The Billy Joel Band(80) (Richie Cannata,Liberty DeVitto,Doug Stegmeyer,Russell Javors,David Brown & Mark Rivera)

The B-52s(20) (Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, & Cindy & Ricky Wilson)

Clint Black(71)

Black Sabbath(15) (Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Terry Butler & Bill Ward)

Hal Blaine(74)

Bobby Bland(41)

Blondie(9) (Debbie Harry,Chris Stein, Clem Burke, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante & Nigel Harrison)

Blood Sweat & Tears(36) (Al Kooper, Bobby Colomby, Jim Fielder, Dick Halligan, Steve Katz, Fred Lipsius, David Clayton-Thomas, Lew Soloff, Chuck Winfield & Jerry Hyman)

The Blossoms(65) (Darlene Love, Fanita James & Jean King)

Blue Oyster Cult(67) (Donald (Buck Dharma) Roeser, Eric Bloom, Joe Bouchard, Allen Lanier, Albert Bouchard & Rick Downey)

Michael Bolton(13)

Gary US Bonds(66)

Boney M.(33) (Frank Farian, Liz Mitchell & Marcia Barrett)

Bon Jovi(7) (Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Alec Such, Hugh McDonald, Tico Torres & David Bryan)

Jon Bon Jovi(7 & 94)

Booker T. & the M.G.’s(33) (Booker T. Jones, Steve Cropper, Al Jackson, Jr., Lewie Steinberg & Donald Dunn)

Pat Boone(15)

Boston(32) (Tom Scholz, Brad Delp, Sib Hashian, Jim Masdea, Barry Goudreau & Fran Sheehan)

David Bowie(3)

The Box Tops(44) (Alex Chilton, Gary Talley, Bill Cunningham, Danny Smythe, & John Evans)

Laura Branigan(59)

Bread(23) (David Gates, Jimmy Griffin, Robb Royer, Larry Knechtel & Mike Botts)

Teresa Brewer(34)

Brian Poole & the Tremeloes(68) (Brian Poole, Rick Westwood, Alan Blakely, Alan Howard, Len Hawkes & Dave Munden)

Garth Brooks(45)

Bobby Brown(24)

James Brown(1) with the Famous Flames (Bobby Bennett, Bobby Byrd, Lloyd Stallworth & Johnny Terry)

Ruth Brown(49)

Jackson Browne(11)

Buck Owens & The Buckaroos(72) (Buck Owens, Don Rich, Willie Cantu, Doyle Holly & Tom Brumley)

Buddy Holly & The Crickets(5) (Jerry Allison, Joe Mauldin & Niki Sullivan)

Jimmy Buffett(38)

Kate Bush(38)

Solomon Burke(44)

The Burnette Brothers(50) (Johnny & Dorsey Burnette)

Tony Burrows(81)

James Burton(77)

Jerry Butler(39)

The Byrds(8) (Jim Roger McGuinn, David Crosby, Chris Hillman, Michael Clarke, Gene Clark, Clarence White, Skip Battin & Gene Parsons)

The B’Z(73) (Tak Matsumoto & Koshi Inaba)

C

Cameo(61) (Larry Blackmon, Tomi Jenkins, Gregory Johnson, Arnett & Nathan Leftenant, Anthony Lockett, Eric Durham)

Glen Campbell(14)

Freddy Cannon(36)

The Captain & Tennille(44) (Toni Tennille & Daryl Dragon)

Irene Cara(54)

Mariah Carey(87)

Belinda Carlisle(37) with the Go-Go’s (Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Kathy Valentine & Gina Schock)

Kim Carnes(46)

The Carpenters(8) (Karen & Richard Carpenter)

Paul Carrack(81)

The Cars(12) (Ric Ocasek, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes, David Robinson & Benjamin Orr)

Al Casey(75)

Johnny Cash(3) with the Tennessee Three (Marshall Grant, Luther Perkins, W.S. Holland & Bob Wootton)

David Cassidy(46)

Roy Caton(75)

Gene Chandler(64)

Harry Chapin(65)

Tracy Chapman(36)

Ray Charles(3)

The Charlie Daniels Band(68) (Charlie Daniels, Joel DiGregorio, Tom Crain, Fred Edwards, James Marshall & Charles Hayward)

Cheap Trick(21) (Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, Bun E. Carlos & Jon Brant)

Chubby Checker(18)

Cher(8)

Chic(30) (Nile Rodgers, Bernard Edwards, Tony Thompson, Alfa Anderson & Luci Martin)

Chicago(4) (Terry Kath, Peter Cetera, Bill Champlin, Robert Lamm, James Pankow, Lee Loughnane, Walter Parazaider, Danny Seraphine & Laudir Di Oliveira)

Desmond Child(93)

The Chi-Lites(60) (Eugene Record, Marshall Thompson, Robert Lester & Creadel Jones)

The Chordettes(43) (Janet Ertel, Lynn Evans, Margie Needham & Carol Buschmann)

Lou Christie(73)

Eric Clapton(4)

Dick Clark(83)

Petula Clark(18)

The Clash(13) (Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon & Nicky Headon)

Patsy Cline(38)

Rosemary Clooney(37)

The Clovers(60) (Buddy Bailey,Billy Mitchell,Matthew McQuater,Harold Lucas,Bill Harris & Harold Winley)

The Coasters(22) (Carl Gardner, Billy Guy, Cornell Gunter, Will Jones & Adolph Jacobs)

Eddie Cochran(41)

Joe Cocker(28)

Nat King Cole(7)

Natalie Cole(10)

Phil Collins(7,10, & 90)

John Coltrane(46)

The Commodores(16) (Lionel Richie, Thomas McClary, Milan Williams, Ronald LaPread, William King & Walter Orange).

Perry Como(13)

Harry Connick Jr.(43)

Ray Conniff(48)

Sam Cooke(6)

Elvis Costello(9) with the Attractions (Steve Nason, Bruce Thomas, Davey Faragher & Pete Thomas)

Floyd Cramer(78)

Cream(19) (Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce & Ginger Baker)

Creedence Clearwater Revival(3) (John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook & Doug Clifford)

Bob Crewe(91)

The Crew Cuts(45) (John & Ray Perkins, Pat Barrett & Rudi Maugeri)

Jim Croce(43)

Bing Crosby(26)

Crosby, Stills & Nash(15) (David Crosby, Stephen Stills & Graham Nash)

Christopher Cross(30)

The Crystals(65) (Barbara Alston, Dolores Brooks, Dee Dee Kenniebrew, Myrna Giraud, Mary Thomas & Patricia Wright)

Culture Club(26) Boy George , Mikey Craig , Roy Hay & Jon Moss )

The Cure(11) (Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Porl Thompson, Lol Tolhurst, Boris Williams, Jason Cooper, Perry Bamonte & Roger O’Donnell)

King Curtis(79)

D

Ron Dante(81)

Terence Trent D’Arby(65)

Bobby Darin(11)

The Dave Brubeck Quartet(59) (Dave Brubeck, Paul Desmond, Eugene Wright, & Joe Morello )

The Dave Clark 5(21) (Mike Smith, Dave Clark, Lenny Davidson, Denis Payton & Rick Huxley)

Hal David(88)

Alun Davies(14) (see Cat Stevens)

Mac Davis(46)

Miles Davis(25)

Sammy Davis Jr.(34)

Doris Day(25)

Taylor Dayne(43)

Jimmy Dean(70)

Deep Purple(31) (Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Morse, Jon Lord, Don Airey, Ian Paice, Ian Gillan, David Coverdale, Roger Glover, Nick Simper, Rod Evans & Glenn Hughes)

Def Leppard(7) (Joe Elliott, Steve Clark, Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell, Rick Savage, Rick Allen & Pete Willis)

The Dells(43) (Johnny Funches, Marvin Junior, Johnny Carter, Verne Allison, Mickey McGill & Chuck Barksdale)

John Denver(10)

Depeche Mode(11) (Andy Fletcher, Martin Gore, Dave Gahan & Alan Wilder)

Neil Diamond(4 & 91)

The Diamonds(27) (Dave Somerville, Phil Levitt, Ted Kowalski, Bill Reed, Evan Fisher, John Felten & Mike Douglas)

Bo Diddley(26)

Celine Dion(32)

Dion & the Belmonts(12) (Dion DiMucci, Fred Milano, Angelo D’Aleo & Carlo Mastrangelo)

Dire Straits(17) (Mark Knopfler, John Illsley, Pick Withers, Alan Clark, David Knopfler, Hal Lindes, Terry Williams & Guy Fletcher)

Fats Domino(12 & 95)

The Dominoes(59) (Billy Ward, Clyde McPhatter, Jackie Wilson, Gene Mumford, Bill Brown, Charlie White & William Joseph Lamont)

Lonnie Donegan (37)

Donovan(22)

The Doobie Brothers(12) (Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Tiran Porter, John Hartman, Michael Hossack, Michael McDonald, Keith Knudsen & Jeff Baxter)

The Doors(5) (Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek & Robby Krieger)

Steve Douglas(77)

Ronnie Dove(64)

Lamont Dozier(85)

Dream Theater(62) (James LaBrie, John Petrucci, John Myung, Mike Portnoy, Jordan Rudess & Mike Mangini)

Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show(29) (Dennis Locorriere, Ray Sawyer, Jay David, Billy Francis, George Cummings, Rik Elswit, Bobby Dominguez, John Wolters & Jance Garfat)

The Drifters(4) (Clyde McPhatter, Johnny Moore, Ben E. King, Rudy Lewis,Charlie Thomas, Bill Pinkney, Dock Green, Elsbeary Hobbs, Johnny Lee Williams, Tommy Evans, Eugene Pearson, Johnny Terry & Gerhart & Andrew Thrasher)

Duran Duran(14) (Simon LeBon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor & Warren Cuccurullo)

Bob Dylan(1)

E

Sheila E.(82)

The Eagles(2) (Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmidt)

Earth, Wind & Fire(6) (Maurice & Verdine White, Philip Bailey, Johnny Graham, Larry Dunn, Ralph Johnson, Al McKay, Andrew Woolfolk, Fred White, Roland Bautista, Don Myrick, Louis Satterfield, Michael Harris & Rahmlee Michael Davis)

Sheena Easton(29)

Duane Eddy(16)

Tommy Edwards(61)

The Electric Light Orchestra(10) (Jeff Lynne, Bev Bevan, Richard Tandy, Mik Kaminski, Hugh McDowell & Kelly Groucutt)

The Elton John Band(80) (Nigel Olsson,Davey Johnstone,Dee Murray,Ray Cooper,Roger Pope & Caleb Quaye)

Emerson, Lake & Palmer(61) (Keith Emerson, Greg Lake & Carl Palmer)

Enya(27)

Brian Epstein(83)

Erasure(31) (Vince Clarke & Andy Bell)

Gloria Estefan(15)

Melissa Etheridge(51)

The Eurythmics(15) (Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart)

The Everly Brothers(5) (Don & Phil Everly)

Expose'(63) (Jeanette Jurado, Ann Curless & Gioia Bruno)

F

Percy Faith(36)

Ferrante & Teicher(53) (Arthur Ferrante & Louis Teicher)

The 5th Dimension(19) (Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis, Jr., Florence LaRue, Lamont McLemore & Ron Townson)

Eddie Fisher(32)

Ella Fitzgerald(39)

Roberta Flack(21)

Fleetwood Mac(2) (Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green, Bob Brunning, Jeremy Spencer, Bob Welch, Christine McVie, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Billy Burnette, Danny Kirwan & Rick Vito)

The Fleetwoods (70) (Gary Troxel,Gretchen Christopher & Barbara Ellis)

Dan Fogelberg(25)

John Fogerty(3 & 92)

The Fontane Sisters(54) (Bea, Marge & Geri Rosse)

Mary Ford(52)

Tennessee Ernie Ford(40)

Foreigner(9) (Lou Gramm, Mick Jones, Dennis Elliott, Ed Gagliardi, Rick Wills, Al Greenwood & Ian McDonald)

David Foster(95)

The Four Aces featuring Al Alberts(33) (Al Alberts, Dave Mahoney, Sol Vaccaro & Lou Silvestri)

The Four Lads(42) (Corrado Codarini, John Bernard Toorish, James Arnold & Frank Busseri)

The Four Seasons(15) (Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi & Joe Long)

The Four Tops(9) (Levi Stubbs, Abdul Fakir, Renaldo Benson & Lawrence Payton)

Peter Frampton(45)

Connie Francis(15)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood(63) (Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Mark O’Toole, Peter Gill & Paul Rutherford)

Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers(29) (Frankie Lymon, Herman Santiago, Jimmy Merchant, Joe Negroni, Sherman Garnes)

Aretha Franklin(3)

Alan Freed(83)

Glenn Frey(2, 68 & 95)

The Funk Brothers(78) (Eddie Willis, James Jamerson, Joe Messina, Robert White, Earl Van Dyke, Jack Ashford, Johnny Griffith, Richard Allen, Eddie Brown, Uriel Jones, Bob Babbitt, Benny Benjamin, Joe Hunter & Dennis Coffey)

G

Kenny G(27)

Peter Gabriel(18)

Steve Gadd(80)

Kenny Gamble(88)

Judy Garland(39)

Bob Gaudio(15 & 94)

Marvin Gaye(4 & 95)

Crystal Gayle(46)

Gloria Gaynor(53)

Genesis(10) (Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks & Steve Hackett)

Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps(38) (Cliff Gallup, Dickie Harrell, Willie Williams, Jack Neal & Russell Williford)

Gerry & the Pacemakers(58) (Gerry & Freddie Marsden, Les Chadwick & Les Maguire)

Andy Gibb(47)

Barry Gibb (4 & 86)

Maurice Gibb (4 & 89)

Robin Gibb (4 & 86)

Georgia Gibbs(42)

Debbie Gibson(45)

Vince Gill(57)

Gladys Knight & the Pips(15) (Merald Knight, Edward Patten & William Guest)

Gerry Goffin(89)

The Go-Go’s (see Belinda Carlisle)

Bobby Goldsboro(33)

Jim Gordon(76)

Berry Gordy(93)

Lesley Gore(51)

Grand Funk Railroad(19) (Mark Farner, Mel Schacher, Don Brewer & Craig Frost)

Amy Grant(26)

The Grass Roots(69) (Creed Bratton, Rick Coonce, Warren Entner & Rob Grill)

The Grateful Dead(17) (Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, Ron McKernan, Brent Mydland, Keith Godchaux & Donna Godchaux)

Al Green(8)

Green Day(46) (Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dimt, Jason White,Tre Cool & Jeff Kiffmeyer)

Jerome Green(26) (see Bo Diddley)

Howard Greenfield(91)

The Guess Who(29) (Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman, Garry Peterson, Jim Kale, Kurt Winter & Greg Leskiw)

Guns N’ Roses(3) (Axl Rose, Saul Hudson (Slash), Steven Adler, Michael Andrew “Duff” McKagan, Jeffrey Dean Isbell (Izzy Stradlin), Matt Sorum, & Darren Arthur “Dizzy” Reed)

H

Merle Haggard(42)

Daryl Hall (10 & 91)

Hall & Oates(10) (Daryl Hall & John Oates)

The Hall & Oates Band(82) (G.E. Smith, Charlie DeChant, John Siegler, Tom T-Bone Wolk, Eliot Lewis, Jerry Marotta & Mickey Curry)

Roy Hamilton(50)

MC Hammer(27)

Hank Ballard & The Midnighters(38) (Alonzo Tucker, Henry Booth, Cal Green, Arthur Porter, Lawson Smith, Charles Sutton, Norman Thrasher & Sonny Woods)

Emmylou Harris(44)

George Harrison(1 & 6)

Isaac Hayes(32)

Heart(12) (Ann & Nancy Wilson, Roger Fisher, Steve Fossen, Mark Andes, Howard Leese, Michael DeRosier & Denny Carmassi)

Don Henley(2,16 & 93)

Herman’s Hermits(21) (Peter Noone, Keith Hopwood, Derek Leckenby, Karl Green & Barry Whitwam)

Brian Holland(85)

Eddie Holland(85)

The Hollies(16) (Allan Clarke, Graham Nash, Terry Sylvester, Tony Hicks, Bobby Elliott, Eric Haydock & Bernie Calvert).

John Lee Hooker(49)

Nicky Hopkins(82)

Jim Horn(79)

Bruce Hornsby(62)

Hot Chocolate(48) (Errol Brown, Tony Wilson, Harvey Hinsley, Larry Ferguson, Patrick Olive, & Tony Connor)

Whitney Houston(4)

Huey Lewis & The News(14) (Chris Hayes, Johnny Colla, Mario Cipollina, Bill Gibson & Sean Hopper)

Leon Huff(90)

The Human League(32) (Philip Oakey, Susan Ann Sulley, Joanne Catherall, Ian Burden, Jo Callis, & Philip Adrian Wright)

Engelbert Humperdinck(16)

Brian Hyland(45)

I

Billy Idol(24)

Julio Iglesias(62)

The Impressions(19) (Curtis Mayfield, Sam Gooden & Fred Cash)

INXS(12) (Andrew, Jon & Tim Farriss, Gary Beers, Kirk Pengilly, Michael Hutchence & J.D. Fortune)

Iron Maiden(25) (Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers, Bruce Dickinson, Clive Burr, Nicko McBrain & Eddie)

The Isley Brothers(8) (Ronald, Kelly, Rudy, Ernie & Marvin Isley & Chris Jasper)

J

Alan Jackson(71)

Janet Jackson(5 & 88)

Jermaine Jackson(42)

Joe Jackson(73)

Michael Jackson(2 & 87)

The Jackson Five(12) (Michael, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon & Randy Jackson)

Mick Jagger(2 & 89)

Jimmy Jam (James Samuel Harris III)(84)

The Jam (see Paul Weller)

Etta James(27)

Rick James(55)

Tommy James & the Shondells(34) (Tommy James, Ronnie Rosman, Mike Vale, Peter Lucia Jr. & Eddie Gray)

Jan & Dean(34) (Jan Berry & Dean Torrence)

Jay & the Americans(55) (John (Jay) Traynor, David Blatt (Jay Black), Kenny Vance, Marty Sanders, Howie Kane & Sandy Deanne)

Jefferson Airplane(21) (Grace Slick, Marty Balin, Paul Kantner, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady & Spencer Dryden)

Jefferson Starship/Starship(31) (Grace Slick, Marty Balin, Mickey Thomas, Paul Kantner, Craig Chaquico, John Barbata, Donny Baldwin, Pete Sears & David Frieberg)

Waylon Jennings(58)

Will Jennings(92)

Jethro Tull(26) (Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, Glenn Cornick, Jeffrey Hammond, Dave Pegg, John Glascock, Clive Bunker, Barriemore Barlow, Doare Perry, John Evan & David Palmer)

Joan Jett(38) with The Blackhearts (Ricky Byrd, Gary Ryan, Kasim Sulton, Lee Crystal & Thommy Price)

J. Geils Band(28) (J. Geils, Dick Salwitz, Danny Klein, Stephen Jo Bladd, Seth Justman & Peter Wolf)

The Jimi Hendrix Experience(5) (Mitch Mitchell & Noel Redding)

Billy Joel(2 & 93)

Elton John(2 & 87)

Johnnie Johnson(5) (see Chuck Berry)

Louis Johnson(81)

Plas Johnson Jr.(77)

George Jones(51)

Howard Jones(47)

Jack Jones(42)

Quincy Jones(49)

Tom Jones(13)

Janis Joplin(18) with Big Brother & the Holding Company (Peter Albin, Sam Andrew, David Getz & James Gurley)

The Jordanaires(1) (see Elvis Presley)

Journey(6) (Gregg Rolie, Neil Schon, Steve Perry, Jonathan Cain, Ross Valory & Steve Smith)

Jr. Walker & the All Stars(57) (Junior Walker,Willie Woods,Vic Thomas,James Graves & Billy Nicks)

Judas Priest(69) (Rob Halford, Tim Owens, K.K. Downing, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Dave Holland & Scott Travis)

K

Bert Kaempfert(31)

Kansas(35) (Phil Ehart, Rich Williams, Steve Walsh, Dave Hope, Kerry Livgren & Robby Steinhardt)

Carol Kaye(74)

KC & The Sunshine Band(36) (Harry Wayne Casey, Jerome Smith, Richard Finch, Fermin Goytisolo, Ken Faulk, Vinnie Tanno, Mike Lewis, Whit Sidener, Beverly Champion, Margaret Reynolds, Jeanette Williams & Robert Johnson)

Jim Keltner(79)

Bobby Keys(82)

Chaka Khan(30) with Rufus (Tony Maiden, Andre Fischer, Kevin Murphy, Bobby Watson & Dave Wolinski)

B.B. King(20)

Ben E. King(29)

Carole King(11 & 89)

King Crimson(58) (Bill Bruford, Trey Gunn, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, Peter Sinfield & Mel Collins)

The Kingston Trio(22) (Bob Shane, Dave Guard, Nick Reynolds & John Stewart)

The Kinks(8) (Ray & Dave Davies, Mick Avory, Pete Quaife, John Dalton, Ian Gibbons, John Gosling, Bob Henrit & Jim Rodford)

KISS(15) (Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Eric Carr, Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick & Tommy Thayer)

Kool & The Gang(16) (Dennis Thomas, Ronald Bell (Khalis Bayyan), Robert Mickens, Claydes Smith, Ricky West, Robert “Kool” Bell, George Brown, Clifford Adams, James JT Taylor, Michael Ray & Curtis Williams)

Kraftwerk(72) (Florian Schneider, Ralf Hutter, Wolfgang Flur, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert & Karl Bartos)

Bernie Kundell(74)

Bill Kurasch(74)

L

LaBelle(35) (Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx & Sarah Dash)

Frankie Laine(34)

Robert John Mutt Lange(89)

Mario Lanza(35)

Cyndi Lauper(18)

Steve Lawrence(35)

Simon LeBon(14 & 93)

Brenda Lee(17)

Peggy Lee(32)

Jerry Leiber(88)

Led Zeppelin(1) (Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Bonham & John Paul Jones)

John Lennon(1, 6 & 84)

Patrick Leonard(95)

Les Paul & Mary Ford(52)

The Lettermen(35) (Tony Butala, Jim & Gary Pike & Bob Engemann)

Level 42(56) (Mark King,Phil & Boon Gould,Mike Lindup,Wally Badarou & Gary Barnacle)

Joey Levine(81)

Gary Lewis(56)

Jerry Lee Lewis(13)

Terry Lewis(84)

Gordon Lightfoot(40)

Little Anthony & the Imperials(43) (Anthony Gourdine, Clarence Collins, Tracy Lord, Nathaniel Rogers, Ernest Wright & Sammy Strain)

The Little River Band(40) (Beeb Birtles, Ric Formosa, Graeham Goble, David Briggs, Roger McLachlan, George McArdle, Wayne Nelson, Derek Pellicci & Glenn Shorrock)

LL Cool J(19)

Lobo(57)

Kenny Loggins(29)

Trini Lopez(45)

Mike Love(1 & 93)

Loverboy(39) (Scott Smith, Mike Reno, Paul Dean, Doug Johnson, & Matt Frenette)

The Lovin’ Spoonful(27) (John Sebastian, Zal Yanovsky, Steve Boone & Joe Butler)

Loretta Lynn(46)

Vera Lynn(60)

Jeff Lynne(10)

Lynyrd Skynyrd(20) (Ronnie & Johnny Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Leon Wilkeson, Allen Collins, Ed King, Ricky Medlocke & Artimus Pyle)

M

Madness(42) (Chris Foreman, Mike Barson, Lee Thompson, Chas Smash, Graham McPherson, Daniel Woodgate & Mike Bedford)

Madonna(2 & 85)

Johnny Maestro(72)

Lenny Malarsky(74)

The Mamas & The Papas(20) (John & Michelle Phillips, Dennis Doherty & Cass Elliot)

Henry Mancini(24)

Manfred Mann(45) (Manfred Mann, Mike Vickers, Mike Hugg, Paul Jones, Mike D’Abo, Tom McGuinness & Klaus Voormann)

Barry Manilow(10)

Barry Mann(90)

Kal Mann(89)

Mannheim Steamroller(63) (Chip Davis, Jackson & Amanda Berkey, Ron Cooley & Arnie Roth)

Mantovani(29)

Bob Marley(5) with The Wailers (Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Aston & Carlton Barrett, Junior Marvin, Al Anderson, Marvin Patterson, Rita Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Judy Mowatt & Tyrone Downie)

Martha & The Vandellas(28) (Martha Reeves, Rosalind Ashford, Annette Beard & Betty Kelly)

Dean Martin(13)

Al Martino(18)

The Marvelettes(53) (Wanda Young, Gladys Horton, Georgeanna Tillman, Katherine Anderson & Wyanetta Cowart)

Richard Marx(31 & 94)

Massive Attack(46) (Andrew Vowles, Grant Marshall, Robert Del Naja & Horace Andy)

Johnny Mathis(8)

John Mayall(50)

Curtis Mayfield(19,41 & 93)

Paul McCartney(1, 6 & 84) with Wings (Linda McCartney & Denny Laine)

Charlie McCoy(79)

Reba McEntire(36)

The McGuire Sisters(41) (Phyllis, Dorothy & Christine McGuire)

Sarah McLachlan(40)

Don McLean(64)

Clyde McPhatter(33)

Meat Loaf(20)

Megadeth(73) (Dave Mustaine,David Ellefson,Marty Friedman,Chris Broderick,Nick Menza,Jimmy DeGrasso,Shawn Drover,Chris Poland & Gar Samuelson)

John Cougar Mellencamp(8)

The Memphis Boys(77) (Tommy Cogbill,Gene Chrisman,Mike Leech,Bobby Emmons,Bobby Wood & Reggie Young)

Men At Work(58) (Jerry Speiser, John Rees, Ron Strykert, Colin Hay & Greg Ham)

Sergio Mendes(71)

Jim Messina(29) (see Kenny Loggins)

Metallica(14) (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Cliff Burton, James Newsted & Robert Trujillo)

George Michael(7 & 89)

Bette Midler(24)

Jay Migliori(75)

Mitch Miller(23)

Roger Miller(61)

Kylie Minogue(55)

Ronnie Milsap(41)

The Miracles(11) (Smokey Robinson, Claudette Rogers, Ronald White, Warren Moore, Bobby Rogers, Marvin Tarplin & Billy Griffin)

Guy Mitchell(36)

Joni Mitchell(21)

Eddie Money(39)

The Monkees(9) (Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith & Peter Tork)

The Moody Blues(19) (Justin Hayward, John Lodge, Graeme Edge, Ray Thomas, Mike Pinder & Patrick Moraz)

Giorgio Moroder(95)

Van Morrison(14)

Morrissey(70)

Mötley Crüe(28) (Vince Neil, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx & Tommy Lee)

Motorhead(71) (Lemmy Kilmister,Eddie Clarke,Michael Burston,Phil Campbell,Phil Taylor & Mikkey Dee)

Mott The Hoople(67) (Ian Hunter, Mick Ralphs, Verden Allen, Morgan Fisher, Pete Watts & Dale Griffin)

The Move(10) (Jeff Lynne, Bev Bevan, Roy Wood, Carl Wayne, Trevor Burton & Rick Price)

Maury Muehleisen(43) (see Jim Croce)

Anne Murray(21)

N

Johnny Nash(60)

Alex Neiman(74)

Ricky Nelson(12)

Willie Nelson(13)

New Edition(42) (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant & Johnny Gill)

New Kids On The Block(14) (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg & Danny Wood)

Randy Newman(37)

New Order(25) (Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris & Gillian Gilbert)

Juice Newton(67)

Olivia Newton-John(10)

Stevie Nicks(22)

Nilsson(37)

Nine Inch Nails(52) (Trent Reznor)

Nirvana(38) (Kurt Cobain, Krist Novosevic & Dave Grohl)

Ted Nugent(45) & Band (Ted Nugent, Derek St. Holmes, Rob Grange, Cliff Davies & Charlie Huhn)

O

Billy Ocean(35)

Sinead O’Connor(40)

The Offspring(48) (Dexter Holland, Kevin John Wasserman, Gregory Kriesel & Ron Welty)

The Ohio Players(37) (Marshall Jones, Clarence Satchell, Ralph Middlebrooks, Leroy Bonner, James Williams, William Beck & Marvin Pierce)

The O’Jays(22) (Eddie Levert, Walter Williams, William Powell & Sammy Strain)

Andrew Loog Oldham(83)

Roy Orbison(7)

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark(43) (Paul Humphreys, Andy McCluskey, Malcolm Holmes & Martin Cooper)

Tony Orlando(30) with Dawn (Telma Hopkins & Joyce Vincent Wilson)

Joe Osborn(76)

Ozzy Osbourne(24)

Donny Osmond(26)

The Osmonds(28) (Merrill, Jay, Donny, Wayne & Alan Osmond)

Gilbert O’Sullivan(44)

P

Patti Page(30)

Earl Palmer(75)

Robert Palmer(23)

Colonel Tom Parker(83)

Parliament/Funkadelic(56) (George Clinton, Clarence Haskins, Calvin Simon, Grady Thomas, Ray Davis, Ramon Fulwood, Bernie Worrell, Bootsy Collins, Cordell Mosson, Gary Shider, Fred Wesley, Maceo Parker, Michael Hampton, Eddie Hazel, Lucius Tawl Ross, Billy Nelson, Tyrone Lampkin, Ron Bykowski, Glenn Goins & Jerome Brailey)

Dolly Parton(16)

The Patti Smith Group(64) (Patti Smith, Jay Dee Daugherty, Lenny Kaye, Ivan Krall & Richard Sohl)

Les Paul(52)

Paul Revere & The Raiders(32) (Paul Revere, Mark Lindsay, Mike Smith, Drake Levin, Jim Valley & Philip Volk)

Peaches & Herb(67) (Herb Fame, Francine Barke & Linda Greene)

Teddy Pendergrass(72)

Freddie Perren(93)

Peter & Gordon(56) (Peter Asher & Gordon Waller)

Peter, Paul & Mary(24) (Mary Travers, Paul Stookey & Peter Yarrow)

The Pet Shop Boys(19) (Neil Tennant & Chris Lowe)

Wilson Pickett(21)

Pink Floyd(5) (Syd Barrett, David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Rick Wright & Nick Mason)

Bill Pitman(76)

Gene Pitney(25)

Pixies(41) (Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering & Kim Deal)

The Platters(16) (Tony Williams, Herb Reed, Zola Taylor, Paul Robi & David Lynch)

Ray Pohlman(75)

The Pointer Sisters(24) (Bonnie, June, Anita & Ruth Pointer)

Poison(20) (C.C. DeVille, Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall & Rikki Rockett)

The Police(3) (Gordon Sumner (Sting), Andy Summers & Stewart Copeland)

Doc Pomus(92)

Iggy Pop(31) with The Stooges (Dave Alexander, Ron & Scott Asheton & James Williamson)

Elvis Presley(1), his backing band (Bill Black, D.J. Fontana, Scotty Moore) & The Jordanaires (Gordon Stoker, Neal Matthews, Hoyt Hawkins & Ray Walker)

Billy Preston(41)

The Pretenders(20) (Chrissie Hynde, James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon, Martin Chambers, Adam Seymour & Andy Hobson)

Lloyd Price(26)

Charley Pride(62)

Prince(2 & 86)

Prince & The New Power Generation(82) (Tommy Barbarella, Levi Seacer, Sonny Thompson, Michael Bland, Damon Dickson, Kirk Johnson, Tony Mosley & Candy Dulfer)

Prince & The Revolution(82) (Dez Dickerson, Bobby Z, Matt Fink, Lisa Coleman, Mark Brown, Wendy Melvoin, Miko Weaver, Eric Leeds & Matt Blistan)

Procol Harum(40) (Matthew Fisher, Chris Copping, Alan Cartwright, Dave Knights, BJ Wilson, Robin Trower, Mick Grabham & Gary Brooker)

Public Enemy(32) (Chuck D (Carlton Ridenhour), Flavor Fav (William Drayton)Professor Griff (Richard Griffin) & DJ Terminator X (Norman Lee Rogers)

Q

Suzi Quatro(59)

Queen(4) (Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon & Roger Taylor)

R

Eddie Rabbitt(62)

Bonnie Raitt(21)

The Ramones(23) (Douglas Colvin, Christopher Joseph Ward, John Cummings, Jeffry Hyman, Thomas Erdelyi, Marc Bell & Richard Reinhardt)

The Ramsey Lewis Trio(68) (Ramsey Lewis, Isaac Holt, Eldee Young, Maurice White & Cleveland Eaton)

Don Randi(74)

Boots Randolph(79)

The (Young) Rascals(25) (Felix Cavaliere, Eddie Brigati, Gene Cornish & Dino Danelli)

The Raspberries(63) (Eric Carmen, Wally Bryson, Dave Smalley & Jim Bonfanti)

Lou Rawls(65)

Johnnie Ray(51)

Otis Redding(9)

Helen Reddy(29)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers(18) (Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, Michael “Flea” Balzary & John Frusciante)

Lou Reed(27)

Jim Reeves(19)

Antonio LA Reid(89)

R.E.M.(9) (Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck & Bill Berry)

REO Speedwagon(15) (Gary Richrath, Gregg Philbin, Bruce Hall, Neal Doughty, Alan Gratzer, Kevin Cronin & Mike Murphy)

Nick Rhodes(14 & 93)

Charlie Rich(41)

Cliff Richard(7) with The Shadows (Hank Marvin, Bruce Welch, Tony Meehan & Jet Harris)

Little Richard(11)

Keith Richards(2 & 89)

Lionel Richie(11,16 & 87)

The Righteous Brothers(17) (Bill Medley & Bobby Hatfield)

Johnny Rivers(27)

Marty Robbins(29)

Smokey Robinson(11, 28 & 89)

Jimmie Rodgers(50)

Tommy Roe(39)

Kenny Rogers(6)

The Rolling Stones(1) (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Mick Taylor & Ron Wood)

The Ronettes(39) (Veronica & Estelle Bennett & Nedra Talley)

Mick Ronson(82)

Linda Ronstadt(7)

Diana Ross(12)

Roxette(27) (Per Gessle & Marie Fredriksson )

Roxy Music(20) (Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera & Paul Thompson)

Todd Rundgren(53)

Run D.M.C.(47) (Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels & Jason Mizell)

Rush(32) (Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson & Neil Peart)

Leon Russell(76)

Mike Rutherford(10 & 95)

Bobby Rydell(38)

S

Sade(22)

Salt-N-Pepa(60) (Cheryl James, Sandra Denton & Deidra Roper)

Sam & Dave(49) (Sam Moore & Dave Prater)

Santana(4) (Carlos Santana, Gregg Rolie, Michael Shrieve, David Brown, Jose Arias, Michael Carabello, Graham Lear, Armando Peraza, Raul Rekow, Tom Coster, Douglas Rauch, David Margen & Greg Walker)

Leo Sayer(30)

Boz Scaggs(40)

Ralph Schaeffer(74)

The Scorpions(33) (Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine, Matthias Jabs, Francis Buchholz & Herman Rarebell)

Jack Scott(34) with Stan Getz & the Tomcats, (Stan Getz, Dave Rohiller & Dominic Scafone) & The Chantones Roy Lesperance , Jim Nantais , Larry Desjarlais & Jack Grenier )

Seals & Crofts(41) (Jim Seals & Dash Crofts)

The Searchers(36) (Tony Jackson, Frank Allen, Chris Curtis, Mike Pender, John McNally & Billy Adamson)

The Section(82) (Russ Kunkel, Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar & Craig Doerge)

Neil Sedaka(17 & 92)

The Seekers(55) (Judith Durham, Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley & Keith Potger)

Bob Seger(3) with The Silver Bullet Band (Drew Abbott, Alto Reed, Chris Campbell, Robyn Robbins & Charlie Martin)

David Seville(40)

The Sex Pistols(31) (Johnny Rotten, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, Paul Cook & Sid Vicious)

Shalamar(53) (Jody Watley, Jeffrey Daniel & Howard Hewett)

The Shangri-Las(49) (Mary & Elizabeth Weiss & Marguerite & Mary Ann Ganser)

Del Shannon(33)

Sid Sharp(74)

The Shirelles(26) (Shirley Alston-Reeves, Doris Kenner-Jackson, Addie Harris McPherson & Beverly Lee)

Mort Shuman(93)

Daryl Simmons(90)

Carly Simon(20)

Joe Simon(57)

Paul Simon(2, 9 & 91)

Simon & Garfunkel(2)

Simple Minds(35) (Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill, Mel Gaynor, Brian McGee, Mick MacNeil, Andy Gillespie, Derek Forbes, John Giblin & Eddy Duffy)

Simply Red(34) (Mick Hucknall, Sarah Brown, Dee Johnson, Fritz McIntyre, David Clayton, Andy Wright, Tim Kellett, Kevin Robinson, John Johnson, Ian Kirkham,Chris De Margary, Hector Pereira, Kenji Suzuki, Chris Joyce, Gota Yashiki, Pete Lewinson, Tony Bowers & Steve Lewinson)

Frank Sinatra(6)

Nancy Sinatra(35) (with Lee Hazlewood)

Siouxsie & the Banshees(55) (Siouxsie Sioux, Steven Severin, Peter Edward Clarke, John McKay, Kenny Morris, John McGeoch, John Valentine Carruthers, Martin McCarrick & Jon Klein)

Slade(34) (Noddy Holder, Dave Hill, Jim Lea & Don Powell)

Percy Sledge(48)

Sly & The Family Stone(3) (Sylvester Stewart (Sly), Freddie Stewart, Larry Graham, Rose Stewart, Cynthia Robinson, Jerry Martini, Greg Errico, Vet Stewart, Mary McCreary & Elva Mouton)

Smashing Pumpkins(66) (Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha & D’Arcy Wretzky)

Jimmy Smith(68)

The Smiths(18) (Steven Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke & Mike Joyce)

Smokie(42) (Chris Norman, Terry Uttley, Pete Spencer, Alan Silson, Alan Barton, Steve Pinnell, Martin Bullard, Mike Craft & Mick McConnell)

Sonny & Cher(24) (Sonny & Cher Bono)

Spandau Ballet(61) (Tony Hadley, Martin & Gary Kemp, Steve Norman & John Keeble)

Phil Spector(95)

The Spinners(27) (Henry Fambrough, Bobby Smith, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Philippe Wynne & Jonathan Edwards)

Dusty Springfield(22)

Rick Springfield(30)

Bruce Springsteen(1 & 92) with the E-Street Band (Clarence Clemons, Gary Tallent, Roy Bittan, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Danny Federici, Max Weinberg & Patti Scialfa)

The Staple Singers(33) (Roebuck, Cleotha, Pervis, Yvonne & Mavis Staples)

Ringo Starr(1 & 25)

Status Quo(23) (Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Alan Lancaster, John Coghlan, Andy Bown, John Edwards, Matt Letley, Pete Kircher, Jeff Rich & Roy Lynes)

Steely Dan(11) (Donald Fagen & Walter Becker)

Billy Steinberg(94)

Steppenwolf(39) (John Kay, Goldy McJohn, Jerry Edmonton, Rushton Moreve, Michael Monarch, George Biondo, Nick St. Nicholas & Larry Byrom)

The Steve Miller Band(10) (Lonnie & Tim Davis, Ben Sidran, Gary Mallaber, Byron Allred, Kenny Lee Lewis, Norton Buffalo, Gordy Knudtson & Billy Peterson)

Cat Stevens(14)

Ray Stevens(46)

Shakin’ Stevens(44)

Rod Stewart(5)

Al Stillman(95)

Sting(3,16 & 94)

Mike Stoller(88)

George Strait(32)

Billy Strange(76)

Barbra Streisand(3)

Barrett Strong(92)

Style Council (see Paul Weller)

The Stylistics(26) (Russell Thompkins, Jr., James Smith, Airrion Love, Herb Murrell & James Dunn)

Styx(13) (John Curulewski, James Young, Tommy Shaw, Dennis DeYoung, Chuck & John Panozzo)

Donna Summer(10)

Supertramp(24) (Rick Davies John Helliwell , Roger Hodgson , Bob Siebenberg & Dougie Thomson )

The Supremes(7) (Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, Florence Ballard, Cindy Birdsong & Jean Terrell)

Survivor(43) (Frankie Sullivan, Jim Peterik, Stephan Ellis, Marc Droubay, Dave Bickler & Jimi Jamison)

The Swampers(77) (Barry Beckett,Spooner Oldham,Roger Hawkins,David Hood,Pete Carr & Jimmy Johnson)

Keith Sweat(39)

Sweet(43) (Brian Connolly, Steve Priest, Mick Tucker & Andy Scott)

The Sweet Inspirations(78) (Cissy Houston, Estelle Brown, Sylvia Shemwell & Myrna Smith)

T

The Talking Heads(19) (David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz & Jerry Harrison)

Bernie Taupin(87)

Tavares(65) (Ralph, Arthur, Antone, Feliciano & Perry Tavares)

James Taylor(8)

John Taylor(14 & 93)

Johnnie Taylor(42)

Tears For Fears(28) (Roland Orzabal, Curt Smith, Ian Stanley & Manny Elias)

Tommy Tedesco(74)

Rod Temperton(94)

The Temptations(5) (David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin, Otis Williams, Paul Williams, Dennis Edwards, Richard Street & Damon Harris)

10cc(40) (Lol Crème, Graham Gouldman, Eric Stewart & Kevin Godley)

Joe Tex(57)

Thin Lizzy(66) (Phil Lynott, Brian Downey, Scott Gorham & Brian Robertson)

38 Special(43) (Donnie Van Zant, Don Barnes, Jeff Carlisi, Danny Chauncey, Larry Junstrom, Jack Grondin, Steve Brookins, Terry Emery, Max Carl, Carol Bristow & Lu Moss)

B.J. Thomas(28)

The Thompson Twins(45) (Tom Bailey, Joe Leeway & Alannah Currie)

Three Dog Night(22) (Chuck Negron, Danny Hutton, Cory Wells, Joe Scherme, Floyd Sneed, Mike Allsup & Jimmy Greenspoon)

Johnny Tillotson(45)

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers(6) (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Ron Blair, Scott Thurston, Stan Lynch, Steve Ferrone & Howie Epstein)

Toto(23) (Bobby Kimball, Joseph Williams, Steve Lukather, David Paich, David Hungate, Simon Phillips & Steve, Mike & Jeff Porcaro)

Randy Travis(59)

T. Rex(31) (Marc Bolan, Steve Took, Mickey Finn, Steve Currie & Bill Legend)

The Troggs(54) (Reg Presley, Pete Staples, Chris Britton & Ronnie Bond)

Big Joe Turner(54)

Ike Turner(14) (see Tina Turner)

Travis Tritt(52)

Tina Turner(14)

The Turtles(48) (Mark Volman, Howard Kaylan, Al Nichol, Don Murray, John Barbata & Jim Pons)

Conway Twitty(30)

U

UB40(21) (Terence Wilson, Jimmy Brown, Alistair Campbell, Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, Mickey Virtue & Brian Travers)

Ultravox(66) (Midge Ure, Chris Cross, Warren Cann & Billy Currie)

Uriah Heep(70) (Mick Box,David Byron,Bernie Shaw,Gary Thain,Trevor Bolder,Ken Hensley,Peter Goalby,John Sinclair,Phil Lanzon,John Lawton & Lee Kerslake)

Utopia(53) (Todd Rundgren, Roger Powell, John Wilcox & Kasim Sulton)

U2(1) (Paul Hewson (aka Bono), David Evans (aka The Edge), Larry Mullen & Adam Clayton)

V

Frankie Valli(52)

Luther Vandross(17)

Van Halen(4) (Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, Alex Van Halen & Mark Anthony)

Frankie Vaughan(46)

Sarah Vaughan(33)

Stevie Ray Vaughan(47) with Double Trouble (Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon & Reese Wynans)

Billy Vaughn(20)

Bobby Vee(28)

The Velvet Underground(19) (John Cale, Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison & Maureen Tucker)

The Ventures(29) (Mel Taylor, Bob Bogle, Nokie Edwards, Don Wilson, Gerry McGee & Howie Johnson)

Bobby Vinton(23)

The Vogues(69) (Bill Burkette, Hugh Geyer, Don Miller & Chuck Blasko)

W

Waddy Wachtel(80)

Tom Waits(37)

War(23) Harold Brown , Lee Oskar , Charles Miller & Lonnie Jordan ) Dee Allen , Morris Dickerson, Howard Scott

Diane Warren(85)

Dionne Warwick(12)

Dinah Washington(38)

Muddy Waters(18) with the Headhunters (Little Walter, Jimmy Rogers, Leroy Foster, Elgin Evans, Otis Spann & Willie Dixon)

Jody Watley(53)

Lawrence Welk(34)

Paul Weller(38) with The Jam (Bruce Foxton & Rick Buckler) & Style Council (Mick Talbot, Steve White & D.C. Lee)

Mary Wells(56)

The Whispers(64) (Nicholas Caldwell, Walter & Wallace Scott, Leaveil Degree,Gordy Harmon & Marcus Hutson)

Barry White(14)

Whitesnake(37) (David Coverdale, Micky Moody, Bernie Marsden, Adrian Vandenberg, Doug Aldrich, Reb Beach, Neil Murray, Jon Lord, Timothy Drury, Dave Dowle, Ian Paice & Tommy Aldridge)

Norman Whitfield(89)

The Who(1) (Pete Townsend, Roger Daltrey, Keith Moon & John Entwistle)

Kim Wilde(40)

Cynthia Weil(90)

Andy Williams(9)

Hank Williams(17) with The Drifting Cowboys (Don Helms, Hillous Butrum, Howard Watts, Jerry Rivers, Bob McNett & Sammy Pruett)

Roger Williams(30)

Chuck Willis(50)

Brian Wilson(1 & 92)

Jackie Wilson(11)

Steve Winwood(22)

Bill Withers(33)

Stevie Wonder(2 & 86)

Tammy Wynette(69)

Y

Yanni(66)

The Yardbirds(44) (Keith Relf, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, & Jim McCarty)

Yes(25) (Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford, Alan White, Tony Kaye & Trevor Rabin)

Dwight Yoakam(69)

Andre Dr. Dre Young(90)

Neil Young(7) with Crazy Horse (Danny Whitten, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina & Frank Sampedro)

Paul Young(44)

Z