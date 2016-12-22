Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 88

This is the 88th set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

JANET JACKSON

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) What Have You Done For Me Lately; (2) Nasty; (3) When I Think Of You; (4) Control; (5) Let’s Wait Awhile; (6) Rhythm Nation; (7) Escapade; (8) Alright; (9) Come Back To Me; (10) Black Cat; (11) That’s The Way Love Goes; (12) If; (13) Again; (14) Because Of Love; (15) Any Time, Any Place/And On & On; (16) You Want This/70’s Love Groove; (17) Scream; (18) Runaway; (19) Together Again; (20) I Get Lonely; (21) Doesn’t Really Matter; (22) All For You; (23) Someone To Call My Lover.

659. HAL DAVID

(1) My Heart Is An Open Book; (2) Broken-Hearted Melody; (3) The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance; (4) Johnny Get Angry; (5) Only Love Can Break A Heart; (6) Blue On Blue; (7) Walk On By; (8) Wishin’ & Hopin’; (9) What The World Needs Now Is Love; (10) What’s New Pussycat?; (11) Message To Michael; (12) I Say A Little Prayer; (13) Do You Know The Way To San Jose?; (14) This Guy’s In Love With You; (15) The Look Of Love; (16) Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head; (17) I’ll Never Fall In Love Again; (18) (They Long To Be) Close To You; (19) One Less Bell To Answer; (20) Always Something There To Remind Me; (21) To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before; (22) Magic Moments; (23) Anyone Who Had A Heart.

660. JERRY LEIBER

(1) Black Denim Trousers & Motorcycle Boots; (2) Hound Dog; (3) Love Me; (4) Young Blood; (5) Searchin’; (6) Jailhouse Rock; (7) Don’t; (8) Yakety Yak; (9) Charlie Brown; (10) Kansas City; (11) Along Came Jones; (12) There Goes My Baby; (13) Poison Ivy; (14) Spanish Harlem; (15) Stand By Me; (16) She’s Not You; (17) Ruby Baby; (18) On Broadway; (19) The Reverend Mr. Black; (20) Bossa Nova Baby; (21) Drip Drop; (22) Love Potion #9; (23) I Keep Forgettin’.

661. MIKE STOLLER

(1) Black Denim Trousers & Motorcycle Boots; (2) Hound Dog; (3) Love Me; (4) Young Blood; (5) Searchin’; (6) Jailhouse Rock; (7) Don’t; (8) Yakety Yak; (9) Charlie Brown; (10) Kansas City; (11) Along Came Jones; (12) There Goes My Baby; (13) Poison Ivy; (14) Stand By Me; (15) She’s Not You; (16) Ruby Baby; (17) On Broadway; (18) The Reverend Mr. Black; (19) Bossa Nova Baby; (20) Drip Drop; (21) Love Potion #9; (22) I Keep Forgettin’.

662. KENNY GAMBLE

(1) Expressway To Your Heart; (2) Cowboys To Girls; (3) I Can’t Stop Dancing; (4) I’m Gonna Make You Love Me; (5) Only The Strong Survive; (6) If You Don’t Know Me By Now; (7) Me & Mrs. Jones; (8) Love Train; (9) Break Up To Make Up; (10) The Love I Lost; (11) Put Your Hands Together; (12) TSOP; (13) For The Love Of Money; (14) When Will I See You Again; (15) I Love Music; (16) You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine; (17) Enjoy Yourself; (18) Don’t Leave Me This Way; (19) Use Ta Be My Girl; (20) Dilemma; (21) My Place; (22) Bring ‘Em Out.