Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 89

This is the 89th set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

MICK JAGGER (previously inducted with the Rolling Stones)

(1) The Last Time; (2) (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction; (3) Get Off My Cloud; (4) As Tears Go By; (5) 19th Nervous Breakdown; (6) Paint It Black; (7) Mother’s Little Helper; (8) Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? (9) Ruby Tuesday; (10) Jumpin’ Jack Flash; (11) Honky Tonk Woman; (12) Brown Sugar; (13) Tumbling Dice; (14) Angie; (15) Fool To Cry; (16) Miss You; (17) Beast Of Burden; (18) Emotional Rescue; (19) Start Me Up; (20) Undercover Of The Night; (21) State Of Shock; (22) Mixed Emotions.

KEITH RICHARDS (previously inducted with the Rolling Stones)

(1) The Last Time; (2) (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction; (3) Get Off My Cloud; (4) As Tears Go By; (5) 19th Nervous Breakdown; (6) Paint It Black; (7) Mother’s Little Helper; (8) Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? (9) Ruby Tuesday; (10) Jumpin’ Jack Flash; (11) Honky Tonk Woman; (12) Brown Sugar; (13) Tumbling Dice; (14) Angie; (15) Fool To Cry; (16) Miss You; (17) Beast Of Burden; (18) Emotional Rescue; (19) Start Me Up; (20) Undercover Of The Night; (21) Mixed Emotions.

663. KAL MANN (Jon Sheldon)

(1) Butterfly; (2) (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear; (3) Dinner With Drac; (4) We Got Love; (5) Wild One; (6) Swingin’ School; (7) Let’s Twist Again; (8) Bristol Stomp; (9) Slow Twistin’; (10) Mashed Potato Time; (11) The Wah-Watusi; (12) Gravy; (13) Limbo Rock; (14) Popeye (The Hitchhiker); (15) Don’t Hang Up; (16) The Cha-Cha-Cha; (17) Ride!; (18) South Street; (19) Do The Bird; (20) You Can’t Sit Down; (21) Remember You’re Mine.

664. NORMAN WHITFIELD

(1) Pride & Joy; (2) Beauty Is Only Skin Deep; (3) (I Know) I’m Losing You; (4) You’re My Everything; (5) I Heard It Through The Grapevine; (6) I Wish It Would Rain; (7) Cloud Nine; (8) Runaway Child, Running Wild; (9) Too Busy Thinking About My Baby; (10) I Can’t Get Next To You; (11) That’s The Way Love Is; (12) Psychedelic Shack; (13) Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today); (14) War; (15) Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me); (16) Smiling Faces Sometimes; (17) Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone; (18) Masterpiece; (19) Car Wash; (20) I Wanna Get Next To You; (21) Oh Boy.

SMOKEY ROBINSON (previously inducted as a solo artist & with the Miracles)

(1) Shop Around; (2) The One Who Really Loves You; (3) You Beat Me To The Punch; (4) Two Lovers; (5) You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me; (6) My Guy; (7) My Girl; (8) I’ll Be Doggone; (9) Ain’t That Peculiar; (10) Don’t Mess With Bill; (11) The Tracks Of My Tears; (12) I Second That Emotion; (13) Baby Baby Don’t Cry; (14) Get Ready; (15) The Tears Of A Clown; (16) Ooh Baby Baby; (17) Cruisin’; (18) More Love; (19) Being With You; (20) The Way You Do The Things You Do.

GEORGE MICHAEL (previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Wake Me Up Before You Go Go; (2) Careless Whisper; (3) Everything She Wants; (4) Freedom; (5) I’m Your Man; (6) A Different Corner; (7) The Edge of Heaven; (8) I Want Your Sex; (9) Faith; (10) Father Figure; (11) One More Try; (12) Monkey; (13) Kissing A Fool; (14) Heaven Help Me; (15) Praying For Time; (16) Freedom; (17) Too Funky; (18) Looking Through Patient Eyes; (19) Jesus To A Child; (20) Fastlove.

CAROLE KING (previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Will You Love Me Tomorrow; (2) Take Good Care Of My Baby; (3) Crying In The Rain; (4) Her Royal Majesty; (5) The Loco-Motion; (6) Go Away Little Girl; (7) Up On The Roof; (8) Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad About My Baby; (9) One Fine Day; (10) Hey Girl; (11) I Can’t Stay Mad At You; (12) Just Once In My Life; (13) Pleasant Valley Sunday; (14) A Natural Woman; (15) It’s Too Late; (16) You’ve Got A Friend; (17) Sweet Seasons; (18) Jazzman; (19) Nightingale; (20) I Feel The Earth Move.

665. GERRY GOFFIN

(1) Will You Love Me Tomorrow; (2) Take Good Care Of My Baby; (3) Who Put The Bomp (In the Bomp, Bomp, Bomp); (4) Run To Him; (5) Her Royal Majesty; (6) The Loco-Motion; (7) Go Away Little Girl; (8) Up On The Roof; (9) Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad About My Baby; (10) One Fine Day; (11) Hey Girl; (12) I Can’t Stay Mad At You; (13) Just Once In My Life; (14) Pleasant Valley Sunday; (15) A Natural Woman; (16) I’ll Meet You Halfway; (17) I’ve Got To Use My Imagination; (18) Theme From “Mahogany” (Do You Know Where You’re Going To?); (19) Saving All My Love For You; (20) Miss You Like Crazy.

666. ANTONIO LA REID

(1) Rock Steady; (2) Girlfriend; (3) Don’t Be Cruel; (4) The Way You Love Me; (5) The Lover In Me; (6) Superwoman; (7) Every Little Step; (8) On Our Own; (9) Secret Rendezvous; (10) It’s No Crime; (11) Ready Or Not; (12) Giving You The Benefit; (13) Can’t Stop; (14) I’m Your Baby Tonight; (15) Miracle; (16) Baby-Baby-Baby; (17) End Of The Road; (18) Humpin’ Around; (19) Good Enough; (20) You Mean The World To Me.

667. ROBERT JOHN MUTT LANGE

(1) Do You Believe In Love; (2) Lover Boy; (3) Lovin’ Every Minute Of It; (4) When The Going Gets Tough (“Jewel Of The Nile” Theme); (5) Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car; (6) Hysteria; (7) Pour Some Sugar On Me; (8) Love Bites; (9) Armageddon It; (10) All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You; (11) (Everything I Do) I Do It For You (12) Can’t Stop This Thing We Started; (13) Please Forgive Me; (14) All For Love; (15) Said I Loved You…But I Lied; (16) Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman; (17) I Finally Found Someone; (18) You’re Still The One; (19) From This Moment On; (20) That Don’t Impress Me Much.

MAURICE GIBB (previously inducted with the Bee Gees)

(1) I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You; (2) I Started A Joke; (3) Lonely Days; (4) Jive Talkin’; (5) Nights On Broadway; (6) You Should Be Dancing; (7) Love So Right; (8) How Deep Is Your Love; (9) Stayin’ Alive; (10) Night Fever; (11) If I Can’t Have You; (12) Shadow Dancing; (13) Too Much Heaven; (14) Tragedy; (15) Love You Inside Out; (16) Desire; (17) Guilty; (18) Heartbreaker; (19) Islands In The Stream; (20) One.