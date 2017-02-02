Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 90

This is the 90th set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

Bios of all selections and criteria for induction can be found on our website by clicking the Goldmine Hall of Fame tab. A running list of all announced inductees will be listed, also. These also can be found under “Great Blogs Of Fire” at the bottom of the page or by following this link – http://www.goldminemag.com/blogs/goldmine-hall-of-fame-inductees

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

668. LEON HUFF

(1) Expressway To Your Heart; (2) Cowboys To Girls; (3) I Can’t Stop Dancing; (4) Back Stabbers; (5) If You Don’t Know Me By Now; (6) Me & Mrs. Jones; (7) Love Train; (8) The Love I Lost; (9) Put Your Hands Together; (10) TSOP; (11) For The Love Of Money; (12) When Will I See You Again; (13) I Love Music; (14) You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine; (15) Enjoy Yourself; (16) Don’t Leave Me This Way; (17) Use Ta Be My Girl; (18) Only The Strong Survive; (19) My Place.

669. DARYL SIMMONS

(1) Don’t Be Cruel; (2) The Way You Love Me; (3) The Lover In Me; (4) Superwoman; (5) On Our Own; (6) Secret Rendezvous; (7) It’s No Crime; (8) Rock Wit’Cha; (9) My, My, My; (10) Baby-Baby-Baby; (11) End Of The Road; (12) Humpin’ Around; (13) Good Enough; (14) Another Sad Love Song; (15) Can We Talk; (16) You Mean The World To Me; (17) Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem Days); (18) Why I Love You So Much; (19) In My Bed.

670. BARRY MANN

(1) Footsteps; (2) Who Put The Bomp (In the Bomp, Bomp, Bomp); (3) I Love How You Love Me; (4) Patches; (5) My Dad; (6) Blame It On The Bossa Nova; (7) On Broadway; (8) I’m Gonna Be Strong; (9) You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’; (10) (You’re My) Soul & Inspiration; (11) Kicks; (12) Hungry; (13) I Just Can’t Help Believing; (14) Here You Come Again; (15) Sometimes When We Touch; (16) Never Gonna Let You Go; (17) Somewhere Out There; (18) Don’t Know Much; (19) I Will Come To You.

671. CYNTHIA WEIL

(1) My Dad; (2) Blame It On The Bossa Nova; (3) On Broadway; (4) I’m Gonna Be Strong; (5) You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’; (6) (You’re My) Soul & Inspiration; (7) Kicks; (8) Hungry; (9) I Just Can’t Help Believing; (10) Here You Come Again; (11) He’s So Shy; (12) Never Gonna Let You Go; (13) Running With The Night; (14) If Ever You’re In My Arms Again; (15) Love Will Conquer All; (16) Somewhere Out There; (17) Don’t Know Much; (18) I Will Come To You.

672. ANDRE DR. DRE YOUNG

(1) No More Lies; (2) Dre Day; (3) Keep Their Heads Ringin’; (4) Who Am I? (What’s My Name?); (5) Gin & Juice; (6) Pony; (7) No Diggity; (8) The Real Slim Shady; (9) Bag Lady; (10) Let Me Blow Ya Mind; (11) Family Affair; (12) In Da Club; (13) Just Lose It; (14) How We Do; (15) Outta Control; (16) Crack A Bottle; (17) We Made You; (18) I Need A Doctor.

PHIL COLLINS

(previously inducted as a solo artist & with Genesis)

(1) That’s All; (2) Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now); (3) Easy Lover; (4) One More Night; (5) Don’t Lose My Number; (6) Take Me Home; (7) Invisible Touch; (8) Throwing It All Away; (9) Land Of Confusion; (10) Tonight, Tonight, Tonight; (11) In Too Deep; (12) Two Hearts; (13) Another Day In Paradise; (14) I Wish It Would Rain Down; (15) Do You Remember?; (16) Something Happened On The Way To Heaven; (17) I Can’t Dance; (18) Sussudio.