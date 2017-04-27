Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 94

This is the 94th set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

684. DAVE APPELL

(1) Wild One; (2) Swingin’ School; (3) Let’s Twist Again; (4) Bristol Stomp; (5) The Wah-Watusi; (6) Gravy; (7) Popeye (The Hitchhiker); (8) Don’t Hang Up; (9) The Cha-Cha-Cha; (10) South Street; (11) Do The Bird.

STING

(Previously Inducted as a solo artist & as a member of The Police)

(1) De Do Do Do De Da Da Da; (2) Don’t Stand So Close To Me; (3) Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic; (4) Every Breath You Take; (5) King Of Pain; (6) Wrapped Around Your Finger; (7) If You Love Somebody Set Them Free; (8) Money For Nothing; (9) Fortress Around Your Heart; (10) We’ll Be Together; (11) All This Time.

RICHARD MARX

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Don’t Mean Nothing; (2) Should’ve Known Better; (3) Endless Summer Nights; (4) Hold On To The Nights; (5) Surrender To Me; (6) Satisfied; (7) Right Here Waiting; (8) Angelia; (9) Hazard; (10) Now & Forever; (11) This I Promise You.

685. BILLY STEINBERG

(1) How Do I Make You; (2) True Colors; (3) Alone; (4) So Emotional; (5) In Your Room; (6) Eternal Flame; (7) I Drove All Night; (8) I Touch Myself; (9) Like A Virgin; (10) Too Little Too Late; (11) I’ll Stand By You.

BRYAN ADAMS

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Straight From The Heart; (2) Run To You; (3) Heaven; (4) Summer Of ’69; (5) Heat of the Night; (6) (Everything I Do) I Do It For You (7) Can’t Stop This Thing We Started; (8) Please Forgive Me; (9) All For Love; (10) Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman; (11) I Finally Found Someone.

JON BON JOVI

(Previously inducted as a member of Bon Jovi)

(1) You Give Love A Bad Name; (2) Livin’ On A Prayer; (3) Wanted Dead Or Alive; (4) Bad Medicine; (5) Born To Be My Baby; (6) I’ll Be There For You; (7) Lay Your Hands On Me; (8) Living In Sin; (9) Blaze of Glory; (10) Bed Of Roses; (11) Always.

BOB GAUDIO

(Previously inducted as a member of The Four Seasons)

(1) Short Shorts; (2) Sherry; (3) Big Girls Don’t Cry; (4) Walk Like A Man; (5) Dawn (Go Away); (6) Ronnie; (7) Rag Doll; (8) Save It For Me; (9) Can’t Take My Eyes Off You; (10) Who Loves You; (11) December 1963 (Oh What A Night).

686. ROD TEMPERTON

(1) Boogie Nights; (2) The Groove Line; (3) Rock With You; (4) Off The Wall; (5) Stomp!; (6) Give Me The Night; (7) Love Is In Control; (8) Baby, Come To Me; (9) Thriller; (10) Sweet Freedom (Theme from “Running Scared”); (11) Hey Lover.