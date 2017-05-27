Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 95

This is the 95th set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

GLEN FREY

(Previously inducted as a solo artist and with the Eagles)

(1) Best Of My Love; (2) One Of These Nights; (3) Lyin’ Eyes; (4) Take It To The Limit; (5) New Kid In Town; (6) Hotel California; (7) Heartache Tonight; (8) The Long Run; (9) I Can’t Tell You Why; (10) You Belong To The City.

687. GIORGIO MORODER

(1) Love To Love You Baby; (2) I Feel Love; (3) Heaven Knows; (4) On The Radio; (5) Call Me; (6) The Wanderer; (7) Flash Dance…What A Feeling; (8) Breakdance; (9) Danger Zone; (10) Take My Breath Away (Love Theme from “Top Gun”).

688. PHIL SPECTOR

(1) To Know Him Is To Love Him; (2) Spanish Harlem; (3) Second-Hand Love; (4) Da Doo Ron Ron; (5) Then He Kissed Me; (6) Be My Baby; (7) Chapel Of Love; (8) You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’; (9) Just Once In My Life; (10) Baby, I Love You.

689. DAVID FOSTER

(1) After The Love Has Gone; (2) Hard To Say I’m Sorry; (3) She’s A Beauty; (4) You’re The Inspiration; (5) Who’s Holding Donna Now?; (6) St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion); (7) Glory of Love (Theme from “The Karate Kid Part II”) (8) Will You Still Love Me? (9) I Have Nothing; (10) You’ll See.

MARVIN GAYE

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Pride & Joy; (2) Dancing In The Street; (3) What’s Going On; (4) Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology); (5) Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler); (6) Trouble Man; (7) Let’s Get It On; (8) Got To Give It Up, Part 1; (9) Sexual Healing; (10) Blurred Lines.

FATS DOMINO

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Ain’t That A Shame; (2) I’m In Love Again; (3) I’m Walkin’; (4) Whole Lotta Loving; (5) I Want To Walk You Home; (6) Blue Monday; (7) Valley Of Tears; (8) It’s You I Love; (9) Be My Guest; (10) Walking To New Orleans.

690. PATRICK LEONARD

(1) Live To Tell; (2) La Isla Bonita; (3) Who’s That Girl; (4) One Good Woman; (5) Like a Prayer; (6) Cherish; (7) Hanky Panky; (8) I’ll Remember; (9) Frozen; (10) Hands.

691. AL STILLMAN

(1) Moments To Remember; (2) No, Not Much; (3) It’s Not For Me To Say; (4) Chances Are; (5) The Way Of Love; (6) The Breeze & I (Andalucia); (7) Who Needs You; (8) My Heart Reminds Me; (9) There’s Only One Of You; (10) If Dreams Came True.

692. CAROLE BAYER SAGER

(1) A Groovy Kind Of Love; (2) Midnight Blue; (3) When I Need You; (4) Nobody Does It Better; (5) Don’t Cry Out Loud; (6) It’s My Turn; (7) Arthur’s Theme; (8) Heartlight; (9) That’s What Friends Are For; (10) On My Own.

MIKE RUTHERFORD

(Previously inducted with Genesis)

(1) That’s All; (2) Silent Running; (3) All I Need Is A Miracle; (4) Invisible Touch; (5) Throwing It All Away; (6) Land Of Confusion; (7) Tonight, Tonight, Tonight; (8) In Too Deep; (9) The Living Years; (10) I Can’t Dance.