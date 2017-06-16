Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 96

This is the 96th set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

CHUCK BERRY

(Inducted previously as a solo artist)

(1) Maybelline; (2) School Days; (3) Rock & Roll Music; (4) Sweet Little 16; (5) Johnny B. Goode; (6) Surfin USA; (7) Memphis; (8) No Particular Place To Go; (9) My Ding-A-Ling.

693. DAVE BARTHOLOMEW

(1) Ain’t That A Shame; (2) I Hear You Knockin’; (3) I’m In Love Again; (4) Blue Monday; (5) I’m Walkin; (6) One Night; (7) Whole Lotta Loving; (8) Valley Of Tears; (9) Walking To New Orleans; (?) Bartholomew wrote the original “My Ding-A-Ling.” However, Chuck Berry changed it somewhat & his recordings list him as composer, while the sheet music of the 1952 original lists Bartholomew & Sam Rhodes.

GEORGE HARRISON

(Inducted previously as a solo artist & as a member of The Beatles)

(1) Something; (2) For You Blue; (3) My Sweet Lord; (4) Isn’t It A Pity; (5) What Is Life; (6) Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth); (7) Photograph; (8) All Those Years Ago; (9) Free As A Bird.

694. THOM BELL

(1) La La Means I Love You; (2) Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time); (3) You Are Everything; (4) Betcha By Golly Wow; (5) I’ll Be Around; (6) I’m Stone In Love With You; (7) Break Up To Make Up; (8) You Make Me Feel Brand New; (9) The Rubberband Man.

695. BOUDLEAUX BRYANT

(1) Bye Bye Love; (2) Wake Up Little Susie; (3) All I Have To Do Is Dream; (4) Bird Dog; (5) Devoted To You; (6) Problems; (7) Let’s Think About Livin’; (8) Mexico; (9) Love Hurts.

696. TOM KELLY

(1) True Colors; (2) Alone; (3) So Emotional; (4) In Your Room; (5) Eternal Flame; (6) I Drove All Night; (7) I Touch Myself; (8) Like A Virgin; (9) I’ll Stand By You.

697. MAURICE STARR

(1) Please Don’t Go Girl; (2) You Got It (The Right Stuff); (3) I’ll Be Loving You (Forever); (4) Hangin’ Tough; (5) Cover Girl; (6) This One’s For The Children; (7) Ooh La La (I Can’t Get Over You); (8) Step By Step; (9) Tonight.

JEFF LYNNE

(Previously inducted as a member of The Move & the Electric Light Orchestra)

(1) Can’t Get It Out Of My Head; (2) Evil Woman; (3) Telephone Line; (4) Shine A Little Love; (5) Don’t Bring Me Down; (6) Xanadu; (7) Hold On Tight; (8) You Got It; (9) Free Fallin’.

MICK JONES

(Previously inducted as a member of Foreigner)

(1) Feels Like The First Time; (2) Cold As Ice; (3) Hot Blooded; (4) Double Vision; (5) Urgent; (6) Waiting For A Girl Like You; (7) I Want To Know What Love Is; (8) Say You Will; (9) I Don’t Want To Live Without You.

SAM COOKE

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) You Send Me; (2) Chain Gang; (3) Twistin’ The Night Away; (4) Another Saturday Night; (5) Shake; (6) Wonderful World; (7) Sweet Soul Music; (8) Only 16; (9) Cupid.

698. ELLIE GREENWICH

(1) Da Doo Ron Ron; (2) Then He Kissed Me; (3) Be My Baby; (4) Chapel Of Love; (5) I Wanna Love Him So Bad; (6) Do Wah Diddy Diddy; (7) Leader Of The Pack; (8) Hanky Panky; (9) Baby, I Love You.