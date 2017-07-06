Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 97

This is the 97th and final set of selections in the first stage of The Goldmine Hall of Fame. It’s been a long journey since the initial class was inducted May 2, 2012, and we hope you have enjoyed the ride.

Bios of all selections and criteria for induction can be found on our website by clicking the Goldmine Hall of Fame tab. A running list of all announced inductees will be listed, also. These also can be found under “Great Blogs Of Fire” at the bottom of the page or by following this link – http://www.goldminemag.com/blogs/goldmine-hall-of-fame-inductees

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already had been inducted, their entries were not numbered, but instead listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which were shown. This enabled us to induct many more deserving composers as we pushed toward our final goal of 703 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

ROY ORBISON

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Only The Lonely; (2) Blue Angel; (3) Running Scared; (4) Crying; (5) In Dreams; (6) It’s Over; (7) Oh, Pretty Woman; (8) Blue Bayou; (9) You Got It.

GLORIA ESTEFAN

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Words Get In The Way; (2) Rhythm Is Gonna Get You; (3) Can’t Stay Away From You; (4) Anything For You; (5) 1-2-3; (6) Don’t Wanna Lose You; (7) Here We Are; (8) Coming Out Of The Dark; (9) Whenever, Wherever.

699. DICK MANNING

(1) Papa Loves Mambo; (2) Hot Diggity (Dog Ziggity Boom); (3) Allegheny Moon; (4) Secretly; (5) Are You Really Mine?; (6) O, Dio, Mio; (7) Morning Side Of The Mountain; (8) Oh-Oh I’m Falling In Love Again; (9) Fascination.

JOHN MELLENCAMP

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Hurts So Good; (2) Jack & Diane; (3) Crumblin’ Down; (4) Pink Houses; (5) Lonely Ol’ Night; (6) Small Town; (7) R.O.C.K. In the USA; (8) Paper In Fire; (9) Cherry Bomb.

BOB DYLAN

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Blowin’ In The Wind; (2) Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right; (3) Mr. Tambourine Man; (4) Like A Rolling Stone; (5) It Ain’t Me Babe; (6) Positively 4th Street; (7) Rainy Day Women #12 & 35; (8) The Mighty Quinn; (9) Lay Lady Lay.

DONNA SUMMER

(Previously inducted as a solo artist)

(1) Love To Love You Baby; (2) I Feel Love; (3) Heaven Knows; (4) Bad Girls; (5) Dim All The Lights; (6) On The Radio; (7) The Wanderer; (8) She Works Hard For The Money; (9) This Time I Know It’s For Real.

LINDA McCartney

(Previously inducted with Wings)

(1) Another Day; (2) Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey; (3) Hi Hi Hi; (4) My Love; (5) Helen Wheels; (6) Live & Let Die; (7) Jet; (8) Band On The Run; (9) Junior’s Farm.

700. ALBERT HAMMOND

(1) Gimme Dat Ding; (2) It Never Rains In Southern California; (3) The Air That I Breathe; (4) When I Need You; (5) To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before; (6) Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now; (7) I Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love; (8) One Moment In Time; (9) Don’t Turn Around.

701. GLEN BALLARD

(1) All I Need; (2) Man In The Mirror; (3) Hold On; (4) You’re In Love; (5) I Wonder Why; (6) Ironic; (7) You Learn; (8) You Oughta Know; (9) Head Over Feet.

702. ROBERT ALLEN

(1) Moments To Remember; (2) No, Not Much; (3) The Theme from Song for a Summer Night; (4) It’s Not For Me To Say; (5) Chances Are; (6) Who Needs You; (7) There’s Only One Of You; (8) If Dreams Came True; (9) Everybody Loves A Lover.

703. MIKE CHAPMAN

(1) Little Willy; (2) Ballroom Blitz; (3) Kiss You All Over; (4) Stumblin’ In; (5) Love Is A Battlefield; (6) Heart & Soul; (7) Better Be Good To Me; (8) Love Touch (Theme from “Legal Eagles”); (9) Mickey.

KOOL & THE GANG

(Previously inducted)

(1) Ladies Night; (2) Too Hot; (3) Celebration; (4) Get Down On It; (5) Joanna; (6) Misled; (7) Fresh; (8) Cherish; (9) Stone Love.