Goldmine’s Hall of Fame Inductees – Volume 91

This is the 91st set of selections in The Goldmine Hall of Fame.

Bios of all selections and criteria for induction can be found on our website by clicking the Goldmine Hall of Fame tab. A running list of all announced inductees will be listed, also. These also can be found under “Great Blogs Of Fire” at the bottom of the page or by following this link – http://www.goldminemag.com/blogs/goldmine-hall-of-fame-inductees

The final section of the first stage of Goldmine’s Hall of Fame honors composers, specifically those who have written or co-written the most top 10 hits according to Billboard’s Hot 100 (or its predecessors) from 1955 through today. To qualify, a composer’s first top 10 entry must have occurred at least 25 years ago. Songs that have entered the top 10 more than once, intact or as part of medleys or sampling, are counted just once.

Since a great number of our leading composers already have been inducted, their entries will not be numbered, but will be listed in order of top 10 compositions, all of which will be shown. This will enable us to induct many more deserving composers as we push toward our final goal of 700 inductees. Writing credits will be determined by those listed as the composer on the actual records or sheet music.

673. HOWARD GREENFIELD

(1) Frankie; (2) Stairway To Heaven; (3) Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool; (4) My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own; (5) Calendar Girl; (6) Where The Boys Are; (7) Breakin’ In A Brand New Broken Heart; (8) Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen; (9) Crying In The Rain; (10) Breaking Up Is Hard To Do; (11) Venus In Blue Jeans; (12) Next Door To An Angel; (13) Foolish Little Girl; (14) It Hurts To Be In Love; (15) Love Will Keep Us Together; (16) You Never Done It Like That; (17) Oh! Carol.

DARYL HALL

(Inducted previously with Hall & Oates)

(1) Sara Smile; (2) She’s Gone; (3) Rich Girl; (4) Kiss On My List; (5) You Make My Dreams; (6) Private Eyes; (7) I Can’t Go For That; (8) Did It In A Minute; (9) One On One; (10) Say It Isn’t So; (11) Adult Education; (12) Out Of Touch; (13) Method Of Modern Love; (14) Everytime You Go Away; (15) Dreamtime; (16) Everything Your Heart Desires; (17) Maneater.

674. BOB CREWE

(1) Silhouettes; (2) La Dee Dah; (3) Tallahassee Lassie; (4) Big Girls Don’t Cry; (5) Walk Like A Man; (6) Navy Blue; (7) Ronnie; (8) Rag Doll; (9) Save It For Me; (10) Let’s Hang On; (11) Jenny Take A Ride; (12) Sock It To Me – Baby!; (13) Can’t Take My Eyes Off You; (14) Get Dancin’; (15) My Eyes Adored You; (16) Lady Marmalade; (17) Swearin’ To God.

NEIL DIAMOND

(Inducted previously as a solo artist)

(1) Cherry, Cherry; (2) I’m A Believer; (3) A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You; (4) Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon; (5) Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good); (6) Holly Holy; (7) Cracklin’ Rosie; (8) I Am … I Said; (9) Song Sung Blue; (10) Longfellow Serenade; (11) You Don’t Bring Me Flowers; (12) Love On The Rocks; (13) Hello Again; (14) America; (15) Heartlight; (16) Red Red Wine.

PAUL SIMON

(Inducted previously with Simon & Garfunkel & as a solo artist)

(1) Sounds Of Silence; (2) Homeward Bound; (3) I Am A Rock; (4) Red Rubber Ball; (5) Mrs. Robinson; (6) The Boxer; (7) Bridge Over Troubled Water; (8) Cecilia; (9) Mother & Child Reunion; (10) Kodachrome; (11) Loves Me Like A Rock; (12) My Little Town; (13) 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover; (14) Slip Slidin’ Away; (15) Late In The Evening; (16) Hazy Shade of Winter.